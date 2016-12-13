Bayliss backs Cook to remain as England test captain despite the Essex man questioning his role

England coach Trevor Bayliss insists that Alistair Cook will remain as England captain for "as long as he wants it" despite Cook questioning his role.

Cook was talking after England's innings defeat to India in the fourth test in Mumbai which meant they lost the series and he admitted that Joe Root is ready to be his successor should he step down.

Cook 'questions' whether he will remain as England captain

The opener is England's leading run scorer in tests and he admitted that after the series is finished with India he will discuss his role with director or cricket Andrew Strauss.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fourth test against India, Cook admitted that "you start having questions, of course you do" when the team start to lose a few games under your captaincy.

Cook added that he feels that "Joe Root's ready to captain England" if he steps down and he feels that "you never know" what it is like to be England captain until "you actually experience it" but Root being the vice-captain at the minute makes him the man to take over if required.

Cook went on to say that he feels Root is ready due to the fact that "he's got the respect of everyone in the changing room" which is a key component if you take over such a big job.

He continued to say that Root "hasn't got much captaincy experience" but that it doesn't mean "he can't be a very good captain" and lead England to the next step.

Bayliss confirms Cook will remain as England captain as long he wants it

Under Cook, this winter England have lost four of their last six tests which isn't good but it's not the first time that it has happened and Bayliss has given his full backing to the opening batsmen to continue in the role going forward as long he wants to continue on despite recent results.

Bayliss told Sky Sports that "when you lose, the captain takes a lot of responsibility" but in Cook's case he has "got broad shoulders" which makes him not hide away if results are not good.

Bayliss reminded everyone that "over the past 12, 18 months we've seen improvements in the way" that Cook "captains the team" and therefore he deserves to step down from the captaincy when he wants too.