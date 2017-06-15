Bangladesh vs India: Rampant Indians make it to yet another Champions Trophy final

India will once again contest the final of the ICC Champions trophy as they demolished Bangladesh by nine wickets in their semi-final at Edgbaston.

The Indians came into the game heavy favourites but they knew that the Tigers couldn't be counted out after making through the group stages.

The Tigers though were restricted to 264-7 from their 50 overs by some brilliant Indian bowling with only Tamim Iqbal, who made 70, and Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 61, offering any resistance.

In reply, India showed just how below par the score was as they knocked the runs off with 59 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma was the main reason for this as he finished 123 not out, while Virat Kohli finished 96 not out.

All this means that India will now play Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Oval which promises to provide a fantastic conclusion to a great tournament.

Kohli won a crucial toss for his side

The day started well for the Indians when Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first in overcast conditions which delayed the game slightly at the beginning.

It showed straight away that it was the right decision as India struck twice early on, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar removing both Soumya Sarkar for a duck and Sabbir Rahman for 19.

Mushfiqur and Tamim both hit fifties to get the Tigers back on track after a poor start

Mushfiqur Rahim though joined Tamim at the crease and the pair went about steadying the innings brilliantly as both scored half-centuries in a brilliant partnership off 121.

The partnership was finally broken by Kedhar Jadhav when he removed the dangerous Tamim for 70 which sparked a collapse which the Tigers really never recovered from.

Brilliant death bowling from the Indians restricted the Tigers to 264-7 from their 50 overs

After being on 154-2, the Tigers collapsed to 179-5. Ravindra Jadeja removed the dangerous Shakib al Hasan for 15, while Jadhav removed Mushfiqur for 61 to leave the Tigers in trouble.

The Indians continued on to take more wickets when Jasprit Bumrah came into the attack to remove Mosaddek Hossain for 15 and Mahmudullah for 21.

Late hitting from Mashrafe Mortaza, who finished on 30 not out from 25 balls, managed to get his team up to 264-7 from their 50 overs but they knew they were going to need to bowl brilliantly to stop the Indians chase that down.

Kohli and Rohit showed their class in the run chase as the Tigers failed throughout to take wickets

Unfortunately, though, for Mortaza that didn't materialise as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit got the Indians off to a perfect start in their run chase.

The pair put on 87 for the opening wicket before Mortaza removed Dhawan for 46 but that turned out to be the only wicket that the Tigers managed to take in the run chase.

Kohli and Rohit managed to see the Indians to victory with a brilliant unbeaten partnership off 178 which saw Rohit register another hundred for his side, while Kohli finished four short of another century but that didn't matter as once again the Indians made it through to another major final.