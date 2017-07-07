Moeen's day as England finish well on top after Day Two at Lords'

Moeen Ali brought up 100 test wickets and 2000 test runs for England against South Africa as the hosts took control of the first test.

England in control at the close of play

Ali was out for 87 to surpass 2000 test runs before taking the wicket of Dean Elgar later in the day to bring up his 100th test wicket.

England were all out for 458 after Joe Root fell to Morne Morkel early on day two for 190, whilst Stuart Broad smashed 57 for England as Morkel finished with figures of 4-115.

South Africa found themselves 104-4 at one point but a century partnership between Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn saw the tourists past 200 at the close.

South Africa make fast start on day two

Root's quest to become the first man to hit two double centuries at Lords' lasted less than quarter of an hour as the new England captain feathered one through to Quinton De Kock.

Root would have become the first Englishman to hit a double century on debut as captain but Morkel was far from sympathetic as he trapped Liam Dawson in front two balls later to leave England 367-7.

But it was to be a case of déjà vu for South Africa as all their hard work early on was to be undone for the second day running by Ali and Broad.

Broad and Ali go on the attack

The Nottinghamshire bowler harked back to yesteryear where he was more than capable with the bat, playing his part in a 46-run eighth wicket partnership with Ali before the all-rounder was bowled by Kagiso Rabada 13 short of his first Test hundred at the home of cricket.

Rabada was to take his third wicket of the innings when Mark Wood went for a duck, but with just one wicket in hand Broad and Jimmy Anderson attacked South Africa's seam trio.

Broad brought up his first half-century in four years with two ginormous sixes into the main stand, the second of which ended up in the boxes in the second tier.

Anderson even joined the party when he charged Rabada and dispatched him into the main stand before Morkel saw the Lancashire man caught behind for 12, whilst Broad was left stranded on 57 from just 47 balls.

England hammer home advantage with the ball

South Africa's opening pair reached lunch without damage at 10-0 from four overs but lasted just two overs after the break as Broad found the edge of debutant Heino Kuhn.

That brought Hashim Amla to the crease, whose record against England includes a treble hundred at The Oval in 2012.

He and Elgar dug in and stifled England's bowlers for nearly 20 overs, but with their partnership on 62 Ali wrapped the pads of Amla and he went for a brisk 29.

Elgar had been holding South Africa's innings together but once he had passed 50, Ali used the dry, turning surface and indifferent bounce to add to his 2000th test run with his 100th test wicket when the opener prodded straight to Gary Ballance at short leg ten minutes after tea.

De Bruyne and Bavuma stop the rot

Broad went on to claim his second victim as JP Duminy was given out LBW, but Bavuma and de Bruyn batted for over two hours and shared a partnership of 103 before the close of play until Anderson struck for the first time in the match to remove de Bruyne for 48.

Night watchman Rabada saw South Africa to the close at 214-5, with Bavuma 48 not out going into the weekend.