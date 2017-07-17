England vs South Africa: Tourists level series with devastating victory on day four

South Africa took just over 40 overs to bowl England out on day four at Trent Bridge to complete a 340-run victory to level the series at 1-1.

Monday proved to be the perfect day for South Africa's bowlers as Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece whilst Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris shared the other four wickets evenly.

England were all out for just 133 with just Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali scoring above 20 for the hosts.

Philander's form continues

After his reprieve with the first ball of England's second innings on Sunday, Cook top scored with 42 but Keaton Jennings' struggles continued when Philander swung one back through the gate in the second over of the day.

Philander continued to exploit England's left-handed top three as he trapped Gary Ballance in front for just four before holding onto a smart caught and bowled chance after lunch to see the back of Ben Stokes for 18.

England bowled out in just 44.2 overs

Maharaj on the other hand was to claim the wickets of Jonny Bairstow for 16 and Ali, who had looked good for his 27, caught sweeping at square leg by Heino Kuhn.

Stuart Broad was the ninth man out and the spinner's third and final victim, whilst Morris's crucial two wickets removed Cook with a snorting bouncer and Joe Root with a brilliant yorker for just eight.

Morne Morkel was unlucky not to pick up a wicket, but Olivier completed a dramatic turnaround from Lords' with two wickets in as many balls as Mark Wood and Jimmy Anderson were both caught first ball.