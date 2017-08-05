Brilliant Bairstow leads the way against South Africa

Jonny Bairstow shone as England made light work of South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. 

Bairstow’s brilliance takes the morning away from Proteas

England started the day on 260-6 with Toby Roland Jones on nought and Johnny Bairstow on 33 following the previous days cricket. With blue skies and an ageing ball England were hoping to push on and firm up yesterday’s solid batting performance.

With Bairstow starting brightly, Roland Jones echoed this confidence and hit a beautiful drive through the covers to get off the mark. However, the next ball he got too ambitious and tried mirroring his previous shot, which ended with him driving straight into Temba Bavuma’s hands at cover.

Having added only 11 to their overnight score, England were now 271-7 and hoping that Moeen Ali was going to come in and start a big partnership with Bairstow. And much like Bairstow, Ali came in confident and got off the mark with a beautiful punch down the ground.

Much too quickly though, Ali’s patience wore thin and he played at a wide one, edging very kindly into second slip’s hands. Having put on 32 with Bairstow, and the two looking very positive together, it was a shame to see Ali, the hero from the last test, so carelessly playing away from his body when England should have been looking to get near to 400.

Up steps Broad

Next came Stuart Broad, who had been in decent form with the bat this series and with England needing at least another 50 to feel comfortable, the pressure was on for him to try and re-activate his previous ability shown so often in his early career.

However, shortly after his arrival at the crease he had been bowled through the gate by Morne Morkel for 7. England were 312-9 and South Africa would have been happy with their mornings work. Around all these falling wickets however, Bairstow was playing wonderfully. Knowing exactly when to leave and when to play and showing the top order how to bat when the going gets tough.

With England still on 312 however, the Proteas dropped him whilst he was still on 53 and this proved costly with what was yet to come. With England 321-9 at drinks the game was finally balanced and it needed a stand out performance to take it by the scruff of the neck. And Bairstow did just that.

At the Anderson end

Continuing his fine form from before drinks, he batted and toiled with James Anderson at the other end, onto an incredible 99. A very important innings for England at a crucial time. With England now on 362-9, the Old Trafford crowd were hoping for a quick single to take Bairstow to the ton he so desperately deserved, however it wasn’t meant to be.

Going down for the sweep, he was trapped on his pads and given out LBW. A review couldn’t come to his rescue, however this could not take away from what was a magnificent innings. With England 362 all out, Joe Root will have been happy with his side even though Bairstow will have been bitterly disappointed.