England vs West Indies Preview: Edgbaston prepares for history with the first day-night Test on English soil

The visit of West Indies to England will not be like any cricket match seen before in this country. Play will begin at 2pm, the action won’t finish until 9:30pm and a pink ball will be utilised under the Edgbaston floodlights. Nobody knows quite what to predict when play begins on Thursday afternoon.

“We need to be adaptable”

In a move designed to promote attendance figures for the five-day format of the sport, English cricket fans are getting used to watching household names ply their trade in the evenings. Twenty20 matches regularly pack out even the largest of grounds and the English Cricket Board (ECB) are hoping such a move in Test cricket will boost the following for the sport’s longest format of the game.

With 90% of tickets sold for the first three days and 40% of those bought by first-time cricket spectators, the idea already appears to be a success in the early stages. Yet England bowler Stuart Broad echoed the sentiments of many keen viewers, stating “I just don’t know what to expect. We need to be adaptable on the day”.

Bat or bowl under the lights?

The toss will still be important on Thursday, taking into account the weather forecast over the next five days. Yet the floodlights will also play a factor in the decision to bat or ball. Many pundits are suggesting it will be more challenging to bat under the lights where visibility could be an issue. However, a similar problem is likely to feature for fielders attempting to spot the pink ball in dark conditions.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali explained that striking the ball could be harder to judge too. He explained, "it feels lighter off the bat. Sometimes you don't feel like you've hit it and it goes, other times you've nailed it and it doesn't.” Former England star Paul Collingwood suggested, “the ball is like plastic when you hit it”.