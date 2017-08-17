England vs West Indies, First Test - Day One: Cook and Root lead from the front on perfect opening day

Alistair Cook and Joe Root have put England firmly in control of the First Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston after the hosts ended day one on 348-3.

After winning the toss on a beautiful sunny day of the first ever day/night test match in England, Root and Cook lead the way for the hosts with brilliant hundreds.

Cook will return on day two 153 not out, while Root made a brilliant 136 against a West Indies' attack which offered very little throughout the first day with the pink ball.