England vs West Indies: Hosts' narrow lead sets up exciting final two days

England finished day three of the second test against the West Indies with a lead of two after finishing the day at Headingley on 171-3 in their second innings.

The day started with James Anderson taking two wickets off the first two balls of the day to give him yet another five-for.

The visitors though dug in and managed to get up to 427 to give them a lead of 169 at the end of both first innings.

England then began their second innings in the afternoon and despite losing wickets they managed to end the day with a slight lead with Mark Stoneman making 52 as they look to build up as big of a lead as they can on day four in Leeds.

 