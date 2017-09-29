England romp to victory against West Indies to end summer

Jonny Bairstow hit his second ODI century for England as they completed a nine-wicket win over the West Indies in the final game of the 2017 English summer.

Shai Hope finished his breakthrough tour with 72 as the visitors struggled to 288-6 at the Ageas Bowl before Bairstow and Jason Roy (96) raced towards their target, putting on 156 for the first wicket.

Team news

Windies captain Jason Holder returned to the Caribbean meaning Jason Mohammed captained the side in his place.

Sunil Ambris was handed his ODI debut in the middle order for the tourists, whilst Kyle Hope opened the batting ahead of the injured Evin Lewis.

England handed a debut to Surrey seamer Tom Curran in place of Chris Woakes, their only change from the six-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern win at The Oval on Wednesday.

Gayle goes big early on

Hope and Chris Gayle passed 50 in just 44 balls to start the innings, Gayle smashing 40 of them that included five sixes and the solitary four.

But it was the perfect way for Curran to get his ODI career underway and his first wicket was that of the big-hitting left-hander, thanks to the hands of Liam Plunkett.

The Yorkshire seamer held onto the catch diving at full length sprinting back towards the boundary from mid-off to hold onto a brilliant catch,

That brought the Hope brothers together at the crease.

Their partnership spanned the exact same amount of balls as that of Kyle Hope and Gayle, but their pair put on just 34 runs as England tightened things.

It was Plunkett again who was in the thick of the action, diving away low to his left off his own bowling to see the back of Kyle Hope for 33.

England's spinners put the squeeze on

England's spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were allowed to bowl with combined figures of 20-1-78-2 by the West Indies as they failed to take the game to England.

That led to Shai Hope and Marlon Samuels batting for 16.5 overs but putting on just 57 in that time for the tourists.

Samuels had struggled to 32 from a pedestrian 60 balls before he ran past an Ali delivery, leaving Jos Buttler with the simplest of tasks to whip the bails off behind the stumps.

Hope battled on with stand-in captain Mohammed, but it was to get no easier for the West Indies as it took 50 balls for the West Indies to add their next 52 runs.

Rashid picked up his only wicket as Mohammed went for 25, but Hope went on to reach 72 from 95 balls, steady if not spectacular.

Ambris finished the innings with a flourish, hitting 38 from 27 on debut to give West Indies their final total of 288.

 