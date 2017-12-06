The Ashes - Second Test, Day Five: Starc sends Australia 2-0 up at Adelaide as England collapse again

Mitchell Starc took five wickets as England collapsed to 233 all out on the morning of day five in Adelaide to send Australia into a 2-0 lead in the Ashes.

Starc finished with figures of 5-88 whilst there were two wickets apiece for Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon as England could last just an hour and 17 minutes.

England fans back home went to sleep on Tuesday night hoping to wake up to a miraculous victory, but those who'd chose to stay up would have been reconsidering their decision after just three overs.

It took just two balls for Australia to make the breakthrough, Hazelwood taking the wicket of Chris Woakes to see him caught behind for just five.

It was plainly obvious that Joe Root would be the key to England's fortunes on the final day.

However, just two overs after the departure of Woakes England's captain was following him back.

It was the same combination that did for Root as Woakes as Tim Paine took the catch off the bowling of Hazelwood.

Root departed for 67, making him the only England batsman to pass 50 in the whole match.

Once the Yorkshire batsman was out it was a question of if not when for Australia and despite some defiance from Jonny Bairstow, who hit 36, England never had a chance.

He was the last man out as he was bowled by Starc, who had already trapped Craig Overton LBW and removed Stuart Broad to give Paine his third catch of the morning.

In total, England had gone 57-6 in just 22.2 overs and proved just why Australia took a fully deserved 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the third test starting in Perth on Thursday.