The Ashes - Third Test, Day One: Malan's gutsy century leaves tourists in strong position in Perth

Dawid Malan's first Test century ensured that England had their best day of the Ashes series so far as they ended day one of the third Test at Perth on 305-4.

Already 2-0 down after the first two Tests, the tourists needed someone to step up and take the fight to Australia and it finally came as Malan reached stumps 110 not out at the Waca.

Malan was given brilliant support by Jonny Bairstow, who finished the day 75 not out, and the pair will hoping to build on their unbroken 174 partnership tomorrow as England look to get past the 500 mark and finally get stuck into the Aussies.

Tourists win third successive toss

The opening day at Waca started well for the tourists as Joe Root once again called right at the toss and chose to bat first on a beautiful sunny day at Western Australia.

The problem, though for the visitors was that Alistair Cook once again fell early, LBW to Mitchell Starc for seven.

Mark Stoneman though looked in great touch at the crease and alongside James Vince, the pair took their partnership passed the fifty mark.

Both batsmen were looking secure until Josh Hazlewood removed Vince just before lunch for 25.

The visitors ended the session on 91-2 with Stoneman 48 not out and Root fresh to the crease.

Embed from Getty Images

Stoneman digs in after Root dismissal

After lunch, Stoneman brought up his third test half century with hopes of going on and making a big score.

Root also looked good after lunch until he was caught down the leg side for 20 off the bowling off Pat Cummins.

Soon after, Starc returned to the attack for the Aussies and he removed Stoneman with a great delivery for 56 to leave England struggling on 131-4, despite third umpire Aleem Dar controversially reversing the on-field not out decision.

Bairstow came to the crease at the fall of the Stoneman wicket, and alongside Malan, the pair made sure that England lost not further wickets for the remainder of the afternoon session.

It meant at tea, England were on 175-4 with Malan on 42 and Bairstow 14 unbeaten.

Embed from Getty Images

Malan ton as visitors pile on runs

After tea, Malan and Bairstow started confidently with Malan bringing up his own half century as the pair took their partnership passed the 100 mark.

Bairstow looked at home in his new number six position and he brought up his own half century.

With Malan nearing his first test century, he was dropped on 92 by Mitchell Marsh much to his relief. Is was the stroke of good fortune needed, as soon after that the Middlesex man finally reached his century to the jubilation of the England dressing room and traveling Barmy Army in the stands.

The pair successfully saw the visitors to the close of play on 305-4 with Malan 110 not out and Bairstow 75 not out.

The key now for Day Two is that both of continue on and bat the hosts out of the game as England try to eke their way back into the series.