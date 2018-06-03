England vs Pakistan - Second Test, Day Three: Brilliant bowling ensures hosts dismantle tourists to level series

England comprehensively defeated Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs on day three of the second test at Headingley to level the two-match series 1-1.

Beginning the day with a lead of 128, Jos Buttler was given full license to increase England's lead and the batsmen did just that as he finished 80 not out as England were bowled out for 363 in their first innings, which gave them a lead of 189.

Pakistan began their second innings with the hope of a better performance than they gave in the first innings but they didn't even last until tea as they were bowled out for 134, with Dominic Bess and Stuart Broad taking three wickets each.

The win will mean a lot to the hosts after the criticism hey received after defeat in the first test but they showed that they do have fight and managed to bounce back this week in Leeds.

Buttler powered England to a lead of 189

On an overcast morning at Headingley, England began the day on 302-7, with a lead of 128 and would have been hoping for some quick runs from Buttler to get the lead up as high as possible.

He was doing just that alongside Sam Curran on his birthday until Mohammed Abbas removed Curran for 20.

Buttler, though batting with the tail, went into one-day mode and he soared past his half-century with a huge six.

The problem that Buttler faced was that he was running out of partners as Broad was removed by Faheem Ashraf for two.

Not long after that, James Anderson also fell for five as the hosts were bowled out for 363, which gave them a lead of 189 runs.

Buttler finished the innings unbeaten on 80 with the tourists facing a tricky hour before lunch at the crease with the bat.

Anderson and Broad quickly got to work with the ball

The tourists came out with real intent to score runs and it was working well until Anderson bowled Azhar Ali for 11 with a peach of a delivery.

It didn't take Anderson long to get a second wicket either as he removed Haris Sohail for eight, thanks in large to a brilliant catch from Bess.

Broad also got into the action before lunch when he got the big wicket of Asad Shafiq caught down the leg side for five.

Therefore, at lunch, Pakistan were struggling on 48-3, still trailing by 141 runs and in need of some strong batting after the lunch interval.

Bess and Broad took three wickets each to bowl the tourists out for 134

After lunch, Imam-ul-Haq and Usman Salahuddin were showing some fight at the crease until Bess was introduced to the attack by Joe Root.

The Somerset off-spinner claimed his first test wicket when he trapped Imam LBW for 34 with a good delivery to break a solid partnership of 42 for the fourth wicket.

That brought the Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, to the crease in need of some runs but he didn't last that long as Chris Woakes trapped him LBW for eight to reduce the tourists to 97-5.

It was 102-6 soon after when Curran removed the dangerous Shadab Khan for four with a delivery that the batsmen had to play at.

It seemed only a matter of time after that until England claimed the win and they were helped further when a rash shot from Faheem on three, which gave Bess his second wicket of the game.

Bess didn't have to wait long for a third either as he removed Salahuddin for 33 as the batsmen tried to hit one for four down the ground.

Broad then finished off the Pakistan innings before tea when he removed Hasan for nine and Abbas for one to bowl the tourists out for 134 in their second innings.

Strong response from the hosts to all their critics

This meant that the hosts won the game by an innings and 55 runs to level the two-match series 1-1 and answer some of their critics after their poor performance in the first test.