England vs Australia - First T20I: Buttler gives England victory with record breaking fifty

A strong all-round display gave England victory as they beat Australia by 28 runs after Jos Buttler fired at the top of the order.

England, led by Buttler and Alex Hales, powered to 221-5 from their 20 overs having been put into bat by Australian captain, Aaron Finch. Australia stuttered in reply ending up 193 all out.

The victory gave England a clean sweep of victories against Australia this summer having dispatched them 5-0 in the ODI series.

Buttler and Roy get off to a flier

After a remarkable Indian Premier League campaign, Buttler was rewarded with a move to the top of the order for England. Jason Roy was the other man chosen to open and the pair started the fireworks immediately. Roy pushed a four through midwicket from the first ball and they didn't look back as the pair racked up an incredible 70 runs without loss in the powerplay.

Buttler then smashed the England record for the fastest T20 fifty, as he ramped Billy Stanlake over the keeper to bring up a 22 ball half century.

The pair fell just short of bringing up a 100 opening stand as Buttler slapped a Mitchell Swepson short ball straight to D'arcy Short. He departed having put 61 runs on the board off just 30 deliveries.

Roy soon followed Buttler back into the pavilion as he top-edged a 90mph bouncer from Stanlake to Finch. The England opener had earlier survived a trial by spin and ultimately added 45 runs to the England innings. The wicket brought Alex Hales to the crease to join Eoin Morgan.

Runs flow through the middle overs

In between the two wickets, England had brought up the 100 inside the first 10 overs and the boundaries showed no signs of letting up however as Morgan and Hales kept finding the rope with a mixture of deft touches and sheer power from the pair.

Morgan couldn't keep scoring however as he chose the wrong length to reverse sweep from, and top-edged the debutant Swepson out to AJ Tye in the deep. The England captain went for 15 and brought test captain Joe Root to the middle.

Whilst Root was anchoring, Hales was motoring along. The pair brought up England's 150 in the 13th over.

In the midst of the chaos, young leg-spinner Swepson was impressive with his composure as he took 2 wickets from his spell although he will be disappointed with conceding 37 runs from his four overs.

England power past 200

Hales survived an Australian review and made full use of it as England kicked on towards 200 plus. The 200 came up for England in the 17th over as Kane Richardson bowled out his four overs, the Australian paceman went wicketless and was dispatched around the ground as he conceded 59 runs.

Hales had been flying, but he went for 49 from just 24. The Notts batsman mistimed a slower ball straight back to Marcus Stoinis. Jonny Bairstow joined the party immediately as he dispatched Stoinis for six from his first ball.

A calamitous run out on the penultimate ball meant that Root departed for 35 from 24. A good over from Tye meant England could only get 8 from their final over, setting Australia a mammoth chase of 222.

Finch gives Australia hope

David Willey got England's defence off to a great start as he extracted some rare swing from the white ball, he went for just four runs from the first over. Short soon started to fire crashing a number of boundaries from Chris Jordan.

Short couldn't take advantage of his start. He fell victim to a slower short ball from Liam Plunkett, which he tamely pulled to short fine leg. The Aussie opener went for 16 of 12.

Jordan had been expensive, but he got the second wicket for England. Looking the clear the leg side boundary, Maxwell didn't pick up the slower ball and the ball crashed into the off stump. The dangerous Maxwell went for just 10 runs.

Despite losing wickets, Australia were still well in the game at the end of the powerplay. The visitors chalked up 59-2 from their first six overs.

The pressure soon started to show as Travis Head departed for 15, having chipped Moeen Ali to Alex Hales at long on. Carey soon followed, he went for three, bowled by Adil Rashid. Rashid then picked up Stoinis as he drove a catch to long on.

Despite wickets falling around him, Finch continued undisturbed showing his range of shots, launching Moeen Ali for a number of sixes. The Australian batsmen brought up his fifty from 26 balls. Paired with Ashton Agar, he kept hammering Ali. The England off-spinner finishing with an expensive 1-58 from his four overs.

Rashid puts Australia in a spin

Having already picked up three wickets, Rashid returned to make the breakthrough England desperately needed as he removed Finch. Finch had been carrying the Australian chase on his own before he departed for 84 from 41 balls.

The Yorkshire leg-spinner bowled out his four overs for 3-27 and put England in the driving seat. Jordan removed Ashton Agar, the England bowler's yorker chrashing into leg stump before making it two in two as Richardson went for a golden duck.

Willey removed Tye for 20 from 11 after he offered a glimmer of hope to Australia at the death, Plunkett holding a very tidy catch at long on. Plunkett gave England the win as Billy Stanlake offered a simple catch to Morgan.