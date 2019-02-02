West Indies wrap up the Series in just seven days against toothless England

It is back to the drawing board for England as they suffered an embarrassing ten-wicket defeat with six sessions to spare, following on from their 381-run loss in Barbados last week.

Bravo brings up patient 50

Beginning the day 85 runs behind, England gave themselves a glimmer of hope as they quickly knocked over the final four West Indies wickets for the loss of just 34 runs.

Darren Bravo was the last man to walk, stumped off the bowling of Moeen Ali just moments after reaching an important and patient 50 formulated over almost six hours.

Could England clear the 119-run deficit with minimal damage on the scorecard?

The collapse begins

Openers Rory Burns and Joe Denly did manage to hold their ground into the 13th over - by that point in the first innings they had both departed. Yet the former was to lose his wicket in sloppy fashion, chopping straight to slip from Jason Holder’s first delivery.

From then on, wickets tumbled regularly. Jonny Bairstow, who made 50 on the opening day, completed misjudged a drive and became the first of four England players to be bowled.

Joe Root was next to fall as Holder reviewer a ‘not out’ decision only for a slight inside edge to be captured. An emotional Alzarri Joseph took the wicket after his mother passed away the evening previous - captain Holder dedicated the victory to Joseph and his family.

Embarrassed

Denly was bowled in Joseph’s next over before man of the match Kemar Roach got in on the act. Ben Stokes chopped on before Moeen played all round a shot.

Jos Buttler and Ben Foakes attempted to counter-attack with a handful of boundaries but both were trapped LBW in the space of four balls. Buttler struck his own pad as he got tangled with another fast Holder delivery.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson did not hang around for long with Joseph taking an outstanding catch to dismiss the latter and restrict England for 132. The tourists batted over an hour less than Bravo.

With just 14 required, it took the hosts a mere 13 deliveries to seal the win. Kraigg Brathwaite made light work of the pitch as he cut the first delivery for a boundary before John Campbell completed the action with a huge six.

England destroyed by a so-called ‘emerging’ Test nation - what on Earth do they do next?