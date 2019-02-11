West Indies vs England - Third Test, Day Three: Root hits ton as England increase their lead

England captain Joe Root built on his good day as captain on day two by scoring a superb 16th test century on day three of the third test against the West Indies. Root ended the day on 111* as the touring side finally had a successful day of batting at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

It looked very much like it could be another typical England batting performance when Rory Burns was dismissed first ball of the day, clipping a leg side half volley straight into the arms of Alzarri Joseph off the bowling of Keemo Paul. This was the last of the action for Paul though as he pulled up after chasing a ball to the boundary and did not return to the field after that.

Jennings last chance?

Keaton Jennings will probably feel his test career has run out of time after he failed to take his opportunity again, although in some what unfortunate fashion. He was bowled after the ball hit his back leg and trickled onto the stumps giving Joseph his first wicket. Many people will probably see that as Jennings last bat in an England shirt.

As for Joe Denly, it looks like he could be making a few more appearances in an England shirt after scoring a promising 69 batting at number three. He put on 74 with captain Root and scored his maiden half century in an England shirt. He had a huge slice of luck along the way, as he was dropped in the slips on just 12. Had that been taken, the game could have been in a very different position. Denly fell after lunch, edging a short and wide ball to the keeper off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel.

Captain Root and vice-captain Jos Buttler then put on a century stand for the 4th wicket as the West Indian bowlers began to toil. Roston Chase had no success and looked very ordinary. How he took eight wickets will probably baffle England for a while. Buttler and Root looked in no trouble and made it through to tea.

Both Root and Buttler passed 50 shortly after tea and England reached 250 for the loss of just four wickets. West Indies took the new ball straight away hoping for a change in fortune and they got it after just five balls. Kemar Roach who has impressed in this series bowled Buttler for 56, bringing Ben Stokes to the crease.

Root shows his class

The final hour of the day was all about Root who reached his 16th century off 189 balls by driving Joseph down the ground for four. It was one of his slower hundreds but he won't care. It is a welcome return to form for the Yorkshireman right before a huge summer of cricket. He will resume in the morning on 111, alongside Stokes who finished unbeaten on 29. England finished the day on 325-4, with a lead of 448 runs. How long will they bat tomorrow before they put West Indies in will be the question on everyone's mind. Either way, England are in a very good position and will be looking to get their first victory of the series and avoid a whitewash.