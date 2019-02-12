West Indies vs England - Third Test, Day Four: England's bowlers power them to victory

England's bowlers made light work of the West Indies batsmen as they secured victory on the fourth day.

After a brief but entertaining few overs at the start, England eventually declared on the fall of Joe Root, with a lead of 485.

James Anderson starred in the morning session as he took three of the four West Indian wickets to fall in the session.

The West Indies had a better afternoon as they lost just the two wickets before tea, although they still trailed by 349 runs.

Roston Chase led the resistance excellently as he brought up his three figures with a strong cut off Joe Denly's leg-spin.

Ben Stokes eventually finished off the West Indian tail to give England a 232 run win with a day to spare.

Anderson sets the tone

As he has done for years, it was Jimmy Anderson with the new ball in hand that delivered for England yet again.

England's record wicket-taker showed his class immediately as he removed John Campbell for a golden duck as the opener drove at the wrong delivery and a screamer from Moeen Ali at gully sent the opener on his way.

There was no let off from Anderson as he removed Kraigg Brathwaite in his second over with an excellent delivery that found the edge which just about carried to Stokes at second slip.

Anderson bagged himself a third as Darren Bravo was caught by Root at slip with the Windies number four driving loosely on the up and giving away his wicket.

Mark Wood completed an excellent morning for England as he had Shai Hope caught by Stuart Broad off his leading edge. At lunch, the Windies were almost dead and buried at 35-4, behind by 450 runs.

Chase shows some fight

The Windies finally got their first partnership of any value after lunch as Chase and Shimron Hetmyer came together and looked far more assured than those who came before them.

A lazy bit of running gifted England Hetmyer's wicket, but it was Chase who truly shone. The all-rounder worked hard and took advantage of his luck at times but deserved his fifty and showed the grit the Windies were going to need to salvage anything.

Shane Dowrich looked bright but he eventually departed for 19 when Ali got one to just hold it's line and Stokes just about held on at slip to leave Windies six wickets down and still trailing by 349 at tea.

Drops don't cost England

As well as England performed, some of their catching let them down.

Earlier in the day, Jos Buttler put down Hope at slip off the bowling of Broad. Then after tea, Rory Burns dropped a dolly at deep mid-off when Kemar Roach picked him out after Ali did him in the flight.

The drop didn't prove costly as England got their man just nine runs later as Roach tried to go aerial again but smothered his shot to Wood at extra cover for 29.

Anderson then showed his team-mates how to do it as he held on to a skier from Alzarri Joseph who had counter-attacked his way to 34 from 30 balls. Flight from Ali finally did for him though as he went for one shot too many.

Shannon Gabriel edged behind off the bowling of Stokes. An injured Keemo Paul went hard for his short stay but he lobbed a catch back to Stokes off his own bowling to bowl the Windies out for 252.