2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: England

Squad list

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

The hosts; The highest ranked team on the planet; The favourites. Surely this will finally be their year?

Three times England have been bridesmaids in this competition, dating back to 1979, 1983 and 1992. But has there ever been such a talented England squad?

No less than five masters of the willow nestle inside the top 20 ICC ODI batting rankings, whilst four of the bowling attack are currently achieving a similar feat on the other side of the wicket.

Even with Alex Hales left out of the squad for his issues off the pitch, England found themselves with a couple of selection headaches as David Willey and Joe Denly fell just short of making the side. Players who would walk into most squads in the competition.

Gun Batter - Jason Roy

Not many players at this World Cup can boast the form of Jason Roy at present.

The opener has propelled himself to a duo of half-centuries and the same number of three-figure scores in his last five ODI matches, taking him to a career average above 40..

Against Pakistan, he scored 87, 76 and a rapid 114 off just 89 balls last time out - that was after having just a couple of hours sleep following a spell in hospital with his daughter the evening prior.

The one downside in Roy's game is that he is susceptible to a lack of concentration. If he keeps his head in the game, the contest could be already gone by the time the opposition remove this fluent batsman from the crease.

Embed from Getty Images

Bowling Supremo - Chris Woakes

If there is a weakness in this England squad then it is perhaps their bowling attack.

However, all-rounder Chris Woakes has proved himself to be a vital cog with both bat and ball. The 30-year old Warwickshire star is just 12 games short of a century of ODI matches and has 12 four wicket plus hauls to his name.

Woakes comes into the competition on the back of taking 4-67 and 5-54 in successive matches against Pakistan.

The seamer is ranked sixth in the ICC all-rounder rankings, three places above his position in the bowling charts.

Star Man - Jos Buttler

The problem for any side facing England is that whatever score they post will never seem enough.

England have smashed over 400 runs in 50 overs no less than four times, recording the highest score ever just last year - a mammoth 481 against Australia.

The top order is strong and regularly get the side off to a good start but the man who can change the entire tempo of the score setting is Jos Buttler.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has an ODI average of 41.65, boasting eight centuries and a high score of 150 despite regularly batting in the middle order.

Buttler comes into the tournament on the back of striking 110 not out from just 55 balls against Pakistan earlier in May.

One to Watch - Jofra Archer

A bowler with pace for days, Archer admitted he didn't expect to be in a World Cup squad for at least several years.

Yet no player has been talked about more than the seamer who has risen through the ranks with his Twenty20 prowess.

Archer only made his ODI debut against Ireland at the start of May, taking a wicket in each of his three games since.

But Eoin Morgan and the rest of England will be hoping that he can be successful with "that something different" which saw him edge Willey out of the side.