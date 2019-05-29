2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: Bangladesh

Squad list

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Shakib Al Hassan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar.

Bangladesh come into the 2019 cricket world cup knowing the country's cricket is on an upward curve. Reaching the Super Eights in India in 2011 and then the quarter-final in 2015, Bangladesh are no strangers to upsetting the big boys of world cricket.

Despite a 95-run hammering by India on Tuesday, Bangladesh come into the World Cup off the back of a win against Ireland that was sandwiched by two defeats of the West Indies, despite a 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in February.

Their 2015 World Cup adventure saw them beat Afghanistan and Scotland before their famous win over England, before defeat to India. Without minnows such as Scotland, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates this time round however, Bangladesh will have to do it the hard way in 2019.

Gun batter - Tamim Iqbal

If anyone sums up the development and journey this Bangladesh side has been on, it's Tamim Iqbal. The country's leading run scorer in all three formats of the game, Iqbal made his debut in 2008 and was for some time the plucky opener before finding his feet in international cricket.

Now in his prime, aged 30, Iqbal has amassed 6,636 ODI runs at an average of 36 and is set to surpass his 200th ODI in this tournament.

His 11 centuries may have come at a fairly slow pace for the modern game, a strike rate of 78.11, but with 46 scores of over 50 to match his 11 tons, Iqbal is as consistent as any in getting Bangladesh's innings off to a flyer.

Bowling supremo - Mustafizur Rahman

23-year-old Mustafizur Rahman shot to stardom in the 2016 Indian Premier League as he led his Sunrisers Hyderabad team to the title and won the emerging player award by taking wickets in just 16 matches.

This came 12 months after he broke onto the international stage, taking the wickets of Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez on debut, and became the first player to win 'Man of the Match’ award on both Test and ODI debut.

With an array of cutters and variations, most famously the off-cutter that was born from a dare by a fellow team mate, Mustafizur not only has the talent to change a game for his Bangladesh side, but light up the 2019 World Cup in the process.

Star man - Shakib Al Hasan

If Tamim Iqbal is the glue to this Bangladesh side, his persistence allowed Shakib Al Hasan to become arguably the most recognisable Bangladeshi cricketer on the planet.

His left-arm spin combined with his fluent batting means the all-rounder is the glue of this Bangladesh side. Also approaching his 200th ODI this summer, Shakib boasts seven ODI hundreds at and average of 35.73.

His 5,717 runs are mirrored by 249 wickets under under 4.50 runs an over. His experience all across the globe in franchise cricket means he is the godfather of this Bangladesh team at 32 and with this potentially his last shot at a World Cup, he'll want to go out in style.

One to watch - Mehedi Hasan

Branded as a future star of Bangladesh cricket, former under-19 captain Mehedi Hasan led Bangladesh to their first appearance in an Under-19 World Cup semi-final in February 2016.

His test record speaks for itself. 86 wickets in just 19 matches at the age of 21 shows his temperament and skill are more than adequate for international standard.

His simple, brisk off-spin action sees his economy at just 4.38 in ODI cricket, chipping in with 29 wickets in 28 matches. Averaging 20 with the bat in his 16 innings so far, Hasan could be one to watch not just this summer but far beyond that with both bath and ball, taking Shakib's role as Bangladesh's leading spin-bowling all-rounder in the future.