2019 Cricket World Cup: South Africa stunned by Bangladesh

Bangladesh posted their highest ever One Day International score as they shocked South Africa, winning by 21 runs at The Oval.

The Tigers batted first and posted 330-6 in front of a crowd firmly on Bangladesh's side. Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 78, closely followed by Shakib Al Hassan who hit 75, with the pair sharing 142 for the third wicket.

Mahmudullah then hit 46 not out from just 33 balls to propel Bangladesh to 330. They were helped by some really poor South African fielding as well, including a drop by Kagiso Rabada when Mahmudullah only had 12.

South Africa, who did make changes for this game, were always behind the rate and in the end fell well short of their victory target. Quinton de Kock was run out for 23 early on and that set the tone for the rest of the innings.

All of the top six made scores over 20 but nobody could bat all the way through. Captain Faf du Plessis top scored with 62, but when JP Duminy fell for 45 with 3 overs to go, the Proteas’ chances of getting their fist win disappeared. They finished on 309-8.

South Africa have now lost their opening two matches and face an uphill battle to qualify for the final four.

Bangladesh not to be taken lightly

After this result today, nobody will be taking it easy against Bangladesh. They've shown enough today to prove to everybody that they aren't just here to take part.

All of the batsman looked good as Shakib and Mushfiqur both made seventies but the most positive note for Bangladesh was the start made by Soumya Sarkar.

He made 42 from just 30 balls at the top of the innings to get the Tigers off to a flying start in the first powerplay. If he can consistently get Bangladesh up and running then they always have a chance of scoring 300.

They finished their innings very well, scoring 54 from the final four overs thanks to Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain, who scored 26.

They bowled tight all the way through and kept South Africa behind the rate at all times. Mustafizur Rahman took 3-67 including two big wickets of David Miller and Duminy.

Their next game is a tough one against New Zealand on Wednesday.

South Africa struggle again

Whilst not many people expected them to beat England, most people will have predicted that the Proteas would have got their first win of the competition today. In truth though, they were outclassed in every department by Bangladesh.

There was plenty of poor fielding on display with various misfields, and to make matters worse for South Africa Lungi Ngidi came off with a hamstring injury.

The captain looked good with the bat however once he was out it was always going to be an uphill task. They now face India on Wednesday knowing that a defeat there could end their hopes of reaching the last four, even this early in the competition.