2019 Cricket World Cup: India beat Australia in high-scoring affair

Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant century to help India beat Australia by 36 runs at The Oval at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Dhawan, along with 82 runs from skipper Virat Kohli, helped India to reach 352-5 from their 50 overs, leaving Australia with the task of chasing the largest total ever in a World Cup.

Dhawan's fellow opening partner Rohit Sharma also made a half-century, as the pair shared 127 for the first wicket. There was also some late entertainment from both Hardik Pandya, who made 48 and MS Dhoni.

In reply the Aussies made a sluggish start, with David Warner making 56 but taking 84 balls in the process. Steve Smith made a run-a-ball 69 and Alex Carey got them somewhere near at the end but they fell well short of the target, ending the innings 316 all out.

Brilliant Dhawan helps India reach mammoth total

After taking a blow to the thumb early in his innings, it looked like Dhawan might not last too long at the crease. But, to the delight of most fans in the crowd, he stayed out there for a while and made a majestic ton.

Both Dhawan and Rohit looked in good form after a slow start. but once both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc came out of the attack the two openers got to work.

After being given a life on just two, Sharma was the first to go for 57, bringing captain Kohli to the crease. Dhawan brought up his century with overthrows, and was eventually caught in the deep for 117.

Pandya was then dropped first ball and made the most of it. He hit four fours and three sixes, making 48 off just 27 balls. Dhoni then struck 27 from just 14 balls before being brilliantly caught and bowled by Marcus Stoinis. KL Rahul then hit his first ball for six, helping India reach 352.

Australia struggle to get going.

Whilst still making 316 in the end, the Aussies' run chase just never really got going despite most of the top order getting in. Both Warner and captain Aaron Finch made runs but it was a very watchful start to the innings, leaving them a long way behind where they needed to be.

Finch was run out for a run-a-ball 36, bringing Smith to the crease to a chorus of boos. Warner made his slowest ever 50 in one-day cricket on a day where he really needed his fastest. He eventually fell for 56, caught in the deep.

Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell then both gave the innings a bit of life. Khawaja made 42 at a good rate before being bowled by the impressive Jasprit Bumrah. Smith was next to go, LBW to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

And when Stoinis fell second ball to Kumar, Australia looked out of it. Maxwell hit five fours as he made 28 off just 14 balls, but the rate continued to rise and Maxwell fell.

Some late runs from Carey got Australia above 300 but they fell a long way short of their target. They face Pakistan in their next game, with India facing off against New Zealand, as the two only unbeaten teams in the tournament go head to head.