2019 Cricket World Cup: Rain damages South Africa's semi-final hopes

South Africa's hopes of making the last four of the World Cup were dealt another blow today, as only 7.3 overs were possible down at the Hampshire Bowl before the rain came.

West Indies were in the driving seat as South Africa slipped to 29-2, with Sheldon Cottrell taking both wickets. He removed both Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram before the rain came down and the players went off.

At 16:15, the umpires said enough is enough and the game was abandoned, with both sides taking a single point.

South Africa are still searching for their first win of the tournament and will be hoping it comes on Saturday when they take on Afganistan in Cardiff.

West Indies face England in their next game, again at the Hampshire Bowl.