County Championship Roundup - Somerset march on

Somerset maintained their 15 point lead at the top of Division One of the Specsavers County Championship with a 132 run victory over relegation threatened Nottinghamshire.

Half centuries from Steven Davies (71) and Dom Bess (51) saw Somerset post 326 after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Bess was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed 5 for 59 as Notts replied with 241. Jake Libby the pick of the batsmen after making 77.

In their second innings, the table toppers could only crawl towards 169 all out with just three players making it to double figures as Ravi Ashwin claimed 5 for 59 and 20-year-old Notts debutant Liam Patterson-White took 5 for 73.

Needing 254 for victory, Notts slumped to 122 all out before the close of play on Day Three with Jack Leach and Jamie Overton grabbing four wickets each.

The result keeps Notts winless and rooted to the bottom of the table after nine matches.

Elsewhere, it was second versus third as Essex opened up a 40 point gap ahead of Yorkshire after an eight wicket win for Ryan Ten Doeschate's side at Chelmsford.

Yorkshire made 208 and 211 in their two innings with Ashes hopeful Gary Ballance failing to make double figures in each of his knocks. The league's leading wicket taker Simon Harmer added another eight to his tally, taking him to 57 for the season.

Kent defeated Surrey by five wickets at The Oval with Joe Denly's 88 in the first innings before Ollie Robinson's unbeaten 51 and Darren Stevens five wicket haul the stand out performers for the visitors.

It ended a stalemate between Warwickshire and Hampshire where Sam Hain notched a ton in both innings for the Birmingham side but it wasn't enough to get them over the line.

Kyle Abbot's five wickets couldn't seal the victory for Hants.

In Division Two, Middlesex miserable campaign turned a corner with victory over Gloucestershire courtesy of a Tim Murtagh five wicket haul to skittle Chris Dent's side for 137 to lift Middlesex off the bottom of the table.

Lancashire failed to take advantage of Glamorgan not playing as Lancs drew with sixth place Northamptonshire. However, there was positives as Haseeb Hameed's resitant 55 helped the visitors secure the draw.

There were centuries for Temba Bavuma and Alex Davies as neither side could force the win.

Derbyshire recovered from 108 all out to make 377 second time round to climb to third in the table with a 82 run triumph over Worcestershire with 21-year-old Tom Lace stole the show for Derby with an unbeaten 132.

Ben Raine came back to haunt his former club as Durham stretched their unbeaten run to five matches with victory at Grace Road over Leicestershire.

After being bowled out for 117, Durham went into their second innings with a 95 run deficit. However, Cameron Bancroft (109) and Alex Lees (93) put on a 187 run partnership for the first wicket before nightwatchman Nathan Rimmington added 92 to set Leicestershire 393 to win. Raine claimed a five-for to take his tally to 9 for 96 for the match, his career best figures as Durham's seamers again came to the fore to seal an important win to take the men from the North up to fifth in the table.