Bairstow dropped as England announce Test and IT20 squads for New Zealand tour

England have announced their squads for the tour of New Zealand with Jonny Bairstow dropped from the test team the biggest surprise.

Call ups for Sibley and Pope

Bairstow has had a poor 18 months in tests and, despite being given a central contract just last week, has clearly reached the end of his - some would argue extended - goodwill period with the selectors. Instead it appears England are taking the opportunity to blood some fresher faces, with the series not counting towards the World Test Championship.

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley, who has led the Division 1 scoring with 1300 runs this summer, earns his first call up off the back of a stellar season, whilst Ollie Pope is recalled after a good showing following his return from injury. The 21 year old had a brief stint in the test side against India last summer and averages 57.5 in first class cricket. There is also a surprise call up for Kent’s young opener Zak Crawley who averages just 31 in first class cricket but has been earmarked as a future test player.

Meanwhile the bowlers also contain some surprises, as Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson are both given their first call ups. Jimmy Anderson misses out with the same injury that kept him out of the Ashes, with Stuart Broad set to lead the attack again. The battle for the third seamer position looks set to be between Chris Woakes and Sam Curran who retain their places from the Ashes squads.

FULL TEST SQUAD

Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Joe Denly (Kent)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Dominic Sibley (Warwickshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Experimental T20 squad as regulars restrd

The two-test series is preceded by 6 IT20 matches, with several England regulars- notably Root, Buttler and Jason Roy- rested from that part of the tour. It gives an opportunity for several new faces, including Tom Banton, to make a claim ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. Banton is joined by Somerset teammate Lewis Gregory, whilst Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown is another whose impressive T20 Blast campaign has caught the eye.

Meanwhile Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan have been given a recall to the international fold as has Kent’s Sam Billings, whilst Bairstow’s red hot white ball form means he remains a key part of the set up. Mahmood and Parkinson earn their first T20 call ups alongside their selection for the test squad.

FULL SQUAD

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Pat Brown (Worcestershire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Joe Denly (Kent)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Middlesex)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

James Vince (Hampshire)