The Hundred Draft - Live Text and Updates
Follow our minute-by-minute coverage of the draft for The Hundred
The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga are all hoping to be selected in the draft, with hundreds more players hopeful of being snapped up.
Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown
London Spirit: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan
Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson
Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, David Willey
Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Curran
Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales
Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram