The Hundred Draft  - Live Text and Updates

The Hundred Draft  - Live Text and Updates

Follow our minute-by-minute coverage of the draft for The Hundred

groomy99
Jack Groom

Oval Invincibles - Sandeep Lamichhane
Manchester Originals - Tom Abell
London Spirit - Mohammad Amir
Birmingham Phoenix - Kane Williamson and Ravi Bopara
London Spirit - Mohammad Nabi
Manchester Originals - Phil Salt
Oval Invincibles - Sam Billings
Northern Superchargers - Chris Lynn
Southern Brave - Liam Dawson
Kicking off the £100k salary band is the Trent Rockets with Lewis Gregory
Round three is to commence shortly...
Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and Kagiso Rabada are the biggest names to miss out, with the trio now only available to take part as an injury replacement
And that concludes the selections at the £125k salary band.

 

Trent Rockets - Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short

Southern Brave - Andre Russell, David Warner

Northern Superchargers - Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Welsh Fire - Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Oval Invincibles - Sunil Narine, Jason Roy (already picked)

Manchester Originals - Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas

London Spirit - Eoin Morgan (already picked), Glenn Maxwell

Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali

Trent Rockets - D'Arcy Short
Maybe not! Southern Brave - David Warner
Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga and David Warner are in some danger of not being picked.
Northern Superchargers - Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Welsh Fire - Steve Smith
Manchester Originals - Dane Vilas
Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone
London Spirit - Glenn Maxwell
Manchester Originals - Imran Tahir
Oval Invincibles - Sunil Narine
Welsh Fire - Mitchell Starc
Northern Superchargers have selected Aaron Finch
Southern Brave up next, and they have chosen Andre Russell
Trent Rockets up first with... Rashid Khan!
Here we go!
Who is involved?
Some of the biggest stars in world cricket - and perhaps some currently unknown young talent - could see themselves landed with a big financial and emotional boost tonight...

 

The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga are all hoping to be selected in the draft, with hundreds more players hopeful of being snapped up.

Excitement builds
We're just five minutes away from the start of the draft for The Hundred - the cricket conversation on everybody's lips
What has happened so far?
The selection for 'local icons' has taken place, as has the selection of England's red-ball stars, with each franchise already having chosen three players. Those already selected are shown below:

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown

London Spirit: Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, David Willey

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Curran

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram

How does the draft work?
Each team will have 100 seconds to decide who they wish to pick, with each player set to a fixed salary band. The possible bands are as follows, with two players to be picked from each: £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 and £30,000.  Each team are allowed a maximum of three overseas players and two 'local icons' from their catchment counties - which have already been selected
In a first for not just cricket but any sport in this country, at 19:00 BST the eight city-based franchise teams will start selecting from some of the world's best players, as they build their 15-man squad for next year.

Hello, I'm Jack Groom, and welcome to VAVEL's live text coverage of the draft for The Hundred - the new cricket competition set to grace British shore's next summer.
