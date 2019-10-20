The Hundred Draft: No place for Chris Gayle as Rashid Khan makes history

The likes of Chris Gayle, Kagiso Rabada and Lasith Malinga will not feature in the debut season of The Hundred next summer, unless injuries occur for those selected, after going unsold during an historical draft for sport in this area of the planet.

A tense evening for hundreds of players that had registered their interest came to a head as top cricket stars from across the globe awaited the nervy situation of whether they would get selected, and cash in on a hefty price tag, and who they would join forces with next year.

Rashid Khan picked first

The first pick of British sport's inaugural draft saw Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan as the first selection with Stephen Fleming's Trent Rockets having the honourable task of making the initial selection.

Southern Brave were the next to select in the £125,000 category as they swooped in for Andre Russell, adding to the pace of Jofra Archer who had already been selected during the earlier draft of England players.

But eyebrows were raised when their next selection in that bracket was David Warner, reuniting acquaintances with Archer after a fiery Ashes series, but this time on the same side - the start of a series of Australian selections with a quiet summer 2020 schedule clearly playing a key role in team tactics.

An interesting selection saw Liam Livingstone as the first domestic player assigned to a team in the main draft, with only three oversees stars permitted for each squad of 15.

Birmingham Phoenix decided to use their only top-price selection on Livingstone, choosing the Lancashire batsman over West Indies' Gayle, whilst another surprise selection saw Dane Vilas picked up by his local Manchester Originals, who also opted for spinner Imran Tahir during the first phase of selections - one of very few South Africans to get the nod.

Superchargers supersize their batting

The draft continued by dropping through the minimum price values and Lewis Gregory became the first pick in that category as he hooked up with Rashid Khan and studio guest, Joe Root, who issued a thumbs up to the selection.

Gregory was one of a number of players who were sold above their minimum reserve fee, the lowest price they would play in the tournament for - there were tactics for the players as much as the coaches.

Northern Superchargers were keen to supersize their hitting options, picking Chris Lynn alongside Ben Stokes and Aaron Finch.

Meanwhile, Birmingham were granted two selections in a row with Daniel Vettori adding fellow Kiwi, Kane Williamson to the squad, along with all-rounder Ravi Bopara who will join up with a player he also knows well, Moeen Ali.

And even when the draft entered the third round, Northern Superchargers were still keen to go big at the top of the order, opting for Adam Lyth.

Welsh Fire, who went Australian in the opening rounds by selecting Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, had missed the previous round after selecting two local icons in the pre-draft and returned to the action with the picks of Ben Duckett and Ravi Rampaul to add to Jonny Bairstow in the squad.

At that point, a whole host of international stars had gone unselected including: Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo, Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Dale Steyn, Shakib al Hasan and Shane Watson.

England's Denly and Plunkett selected at bargain prices

Joe Denly appeared to be the pick of round four, joining a solid batting line-up of Eoin Morgan, Rory Burns and Glenn Maxwell at London Spirit.

But, once again, oversees talent continued to fall through the net as Martin Guptill and Shoaib Malik went unselected in the £60,000 category - Imran Tahir's reserve price who will now cash in on twice as much.

As the £50,000 round opened up, there was still plenty of talent to be swooped upon, Welsh Fire selecting Liam Plunkett, whilst Manchester Originals turned to the experience of Wayne Parnell alongside the likes of Jos Buttler, Wayne Madsen, Dan Christian and Tahir, all of whom have hundreds of appearances to their names.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave left it late with just six seconds on the clock when they finally opted for all-rounder Delray Rawlins, whilst Ross Taylor and James Pattinson were amongst the oversees players to miss out as Mitchell Santner also went to Manchester. Fabien Allen was captured by Oval Invincibles after becoming one of a number of players not to tag themselves with a reserve price, joining the Curran brothers and Jason Roy in the capital.

West Indies stars miss out

As the final two rounds raced into play, Trent Rockets broke a spell of five consecutive Nottinghamshire picks by selecting Dawid Malan for the top of the order.

And Australia's Adam Zampa became the final oversees selection as he went to Birmingham, meaning a host of bargain West Indies stars missed out, including Carlos Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Daren Sammy and Jason Holder.

Such was the interest of oversees talent against the 24 available spaces that even tried and tested players in the domestic Twenty20 such as James Faulkner and Colin de Grandhomme were also left at home.

Yet there was still time for some solid signings to be made in the £30,000 category, including Jade Dernbach for London Spirit, Craig Overton for Southern Brave, Riki Wessels for Birmingham Phoenix, and Luke Wright for Trent Rockets who was the final pick in the draft.

And don't forget, there is a wildcard pick next summer where each team can pick one more player who had a good Vitality Blast campaign.

The teams in full

Who wins The Hundred next summer?

Trent Rockets - Joe Root (already picked), Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales (already picked), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Harry Gurney (already picked), Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Luke Wright, Luke Fletcher

Southern Brave - Jofra Archer (already picked), Chris Jordan (already picked), Andre Russell, David Warner, Liam Dawson, James Vince (already picked), Shadab Khan, Ollie Pope, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton

Northern Superchargers - Ben Stokes (already picked), David Willey (already picked), Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid (already picked), Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson

Welsh Fire - Jonny Bairstow (already picked), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Tom Banton (already picked), Colin Ingram (already picked), Ravi Rampaul, Ben Duckett, Liam Plunkett, Ryan ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy

Oval Invincibles - Tom Curran (already picked), Sam Curran (already picked), Sunil Narine, Jason Roy (already picked), Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Roussow, Fabien Allen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans

Manchester Originals - Jos Buttler (already picked), Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, Matt Parkinson (already picked), Saqib Mahmood (already picked), Tom Abell, Phil Salt, Mitchell Santner, Wayne Parnell, Joe Clarke, Marchant de Lange, Ed Pollock, Eddie Byrom

London Spirit - Eoin Morgan (already picked), Rory Burns (already picked), Dan Lawrence (already picked), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Luis Reece, Jade Dernbach

Birmingham Phoenix - Chris Woakes (already picked), Moeen Ali (already picked), Liam Livingstone, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara, Pat Brown (already picked), Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Adam Zampa, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke