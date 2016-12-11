India v England - Fourth Test, Fourth Day: Kohli puts the hosts within touching distance

Kohli looks unstoppable at present (photo: Getty Images)

A record breaking innings by Virat Kohli put victory for England out of reach as the hosts put their visitors to the sword in Mumbai.

Kohli has been in inspirational form during 2016 and he looked determined to end the year with fireworks as he took the game to the England bowlers. Supported by Jayant Yadav, who amassed his maiden Test century, the pair launched an offensive as they smelt victory against a lacklustre tourist attack.

Records tumble in Mumbai

The duo made an excellent partnership of 241, with 146 of those coming in the morning session, contributing India's highest eighth wicket stand in Test matches. That was just one record in a long list of new achievements set by Kohli and Jayant. The former set the highest Test score by an Indian captain, along with the greatest innings against England and the highest score at the Wankhede Stadium. His third 200 of the year was the most ever scored by an Indian batsman and with them coming in three consecutive series' that was also a first for any international cricketer.

Kohli has set numerous records this year (photo: Getty Images)

The total score of 631 was India's best at the Wankhede Stadium and second highest against England. Jayant's century was the first by an Indian number nine, whilst his main victim, Adil Rashid, ended with the most expensive English bowling figures against India as he was smashed for 192 runs.

England are cut adrift

231 runs adrift, the tourists faced a mammoth task just to make India bat again, let alone save the Test. Their response got off to the worst possible start as first innings hero Keaton Jennings was dismissed for a golden duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali did not last much longer as Ravi Jadeja picked up both wickets and left England toiling at 49-3.

The tourisiss did offer some resistance through star player Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The pair made 92 before Root was dismissed for 77. Ravi Ashwin then stole two late wickets as he saw off Ben Stokes and nightwatchman Jake Ball with the final delivery of the innings. Bairstow hung around with an unbeaten 50, but England are still 49 runs adrift with just four wickets remaining overnight.