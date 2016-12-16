India vs England - Fifth Test, Day One: Ali's fifth test century puts England in command after poor start

Moeen Ali celebrates getting to his fifth test ton (Picture source: ECB)

Moeen Ali scored his fifth test hundred on day one of the fifth test against India in Chennai to lead England to 284-4 at the close of play.

After winning the toss, the tourists struggled early on as they were reduced to 21-2 before a brilliant partnership of 146 between Joe Root, who made 88 and Ali, who finished the day 120 not out saw England into a good position.

Therefore at the end of the day, the visitors will feel they are on top and will have high hopes of pushing on tomorrow to try and get to the 500 mark which would be a good score on a slow Chennai pitch.

Alistair Cook once again won the toss and chose to bat first looking to sign off in the series on a positive note after leading his side to a series defeat.

Both sides made two changes for the game

The tourists made two changes for the game with Liam Dawson and Stuart Broad coming into the side to replace Chris Woakes and James Anderson.

The hosts also made two changes for the game with Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra coming into the side to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav.

Tourists struggled early on

Cook and Keaton Jennings, therefore, made their way out to the crease on the first morning but things didn't start too well as Sharma removed Jennings early on for one to leave the tourists in trouble.

The troubles only worsened when Ravindra Jadeja removed Cook for 10 after the England captain went past 11,000 test runs during his innings.

The hosts celebrate the wicket of Cook in the morning session | Photo: ECB

The loss of the two early wickets brought Ali and Root to the crease with the score on 21-2. The pair managed to see the visitors to lunch without losing any more wickets despite struggling to score at a rapid pace.

At Lunch then, England were on 68-2 with Root 44 not out and Ali on seven not out.

Root and Ali's brilliance put England in a good position

It was a different story after lunch though as the runs start to flow for both batsmen as both went passed their half-centuries in a brilliant partnership of 146 for the third wicket.

Just as Root thought he was finally going to get another century in the series, Jadeja removed him for 88 after a review showed Root had edged an attempted sweep behind.

Root scored yet another half century for England in Chennai | Photo: ECB

The fall of Root's wicket brought Jonny Bairstow to the crease and alongside Ali, the pair saw the visitors to tea on 182-3 with Ali 63 not out and Bairstow 10 not out.

After tea, the pair continued to take the attack to the Indian bowlers and the pair took their partnership past the fifty mark with both batsmen looking very confident at the crease.

Ali scored his fifth test century before the end of play to lead England to 284-4 at the close

This was until Bairstow fell for 49 off the bowling of Jadeja, to give the hosts a much-needed wicket as the partnership had reached 86.

Ali though continued on and brought up his fifth test century before the end of the day which was richly deserved for the way he played.

Alongside Ali, Ben Stokes saw the team to the close without losing any more wickets to finish the day on 284-4 with Ali 120 not out and Stokes five not out.