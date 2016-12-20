India vs England - Fifth Test, Day Five: Jadeja inspires hosts to another innings victory against dismal visitors

Jadeja celebrates during his match winning spell (Picture source: ECB)

Ravindra Jadeja inspired India to victory on the final day of the fifth test in Chennai against England by taking seven wickets as the hosts won by an innings and 75 runs.

The day started so well for the visitors when Alistair Cook and Keaton Jennings managed to see the team team to lunch without losing a wicket.

After lunch though was when things started to turn in the hosts favour as Jadeja took seven wickets for 48 runs in the next two sessions as England lost 10 wickets for 104 runs to lose the series 4-0.

Cook and Jennings built a solid foundation to draw the match

England began day five on 12 without loss, 270 runs behind India, knowing that they had to bat out the full day in order to draw the match.

Cook and Jennings lead the way in the morning session for the tourists by showing some fight and despite giving some opportunities to the India bowlers, they were still at the crease come the lunch break.

At the lunch break the pair saw the tourists to 97 without loss and with a real chance of saving the test match. Cook went to the break on 47 not out while Jennings was 46 not out.

Jadeja inspires England collapse after lunch

After the lunch break was when things started to go wrong for the tourists as the wickets started to fall.

The opening partnership was finally broken on 103 when Jadeja removed Cook for the sixth time in the series for 49.

Jennings though managed to pass his half-century not long after but he didn't last much longer than that as Jadeja removed him too for 54.

Jennings played many shots during his innings of 54 | Photo: ECB

It meant the tourists were relying on Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to try and bat a long time given how good of form they had been in all year.

Jadeja though had other plans as he trapped Root LBW for six to leave England in a big hole.

The hole got even deeper as Bairstow fell for one of the bowling of Ishant Sharma as the tourists lost four wickets for 26 runs.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali managed to steady the ship to tea without losing anymore wickets. It meant at tea, England were on 167-4 with Ali 32 not out and Stokes 13 not out.

Jadeja continued to wreak havoc after tea as England lost by an innings again

After tea, the pair continued on their partnership as they took it passed the fifty mark before Jadeja once again broke the partnership as he removed Ali for 44.

Stokes didn't stay for much longer either, as Jadeja got his fifth wicket of the innings when he removed the Durham man for 23.

The Indians celebrate the big wicket of Stokes in the final session of the day | Photo: ECB

Liam Dawson, who batted well in the first innings, was the next wicket to fall as Amit Mishra bowled him for a duck to leave England in sight of another defeat.

Umesh Yadav then got into the act next as he removed Adil Rashid for two before Jadeja wrapped up the England innings for 207 when he removed Stuart Broad for one and Jake Ball for a duck.

It mean that the Indians won the match by an innings and 75 runs and the series 4-0 after another collapse by Cook's men.