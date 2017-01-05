Chris Lynn smashes unbeaten 98 as Brisbane Heat reach Big Bash summit with nine-wicket trouncing of Perth Scorchers

Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum in action for the Heat (image source: Brisbane Heat Twitter)

In a battle between the top two sides in this season's Big Bash, the Brisbane Heat gained a nine-wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers at the Furnace.

The Scorchers batted first on their home surface and set a challenging total of 173-6 from their 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh top scored with 71 from 41 balls, with his older brother Shaun Marsh the next highest scorer on 32.

In reply, Jimmy Peirson got the Heat off to a flyer, making 18 from nine balls, before Chris Lynn (98*) and Brendon McCullum (50*) took over, sharing an unbeaten stand of 148 from 12.1 overs to help the visiting side move to the top of the Big Bash League.

Scorchers reach 173 thanks to Mitch Marsh

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the Scorchers made a solid if unspectacular start, making 41 from their first seven overs for the loss of two wickets.

Captain Michael Klinger was first to go, finding Mark Steketee on the third man boundary just one ball after hitting the game's first six, losing his wicket to Jack Wildermuth for 14.

The next man to go was Ian Bell, who made just 11 before the Englishman was adjudged to have hit the ball onto his pad off the leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, giving Pierson an easy catch to end his innings.

Mitch Marsh joined his brother Shaun at the crease who had been struggling to find the middle of the bat during the early part of his innings. The opener eventually fell in the 11th over to Swepson, when he was caught on the boundary by Nick Buchanan for a run-a-ball 32.

Michell Marsh made 71 for the Scorchers (image source: Cricinfo)

The younger Marsh brother used that wicket to kickstart his innings, and the eight boundaries he hit in his knock, which included three maximums, was the only thing which propelled his side towards a strong total.

Others came and went, with Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman and Ashton Agar all getting starts but failing to push on which summed up the innings as they limped past 170.

Lynn plunders 11 sixes in match-winning knock

From the very first ball of the chase, the Heat set about taking down the 174 runs needed for victory in a destructive manner, with Pierson pulling a delivery from David Willey over the fine-leg boundary for six.

Willey who usually offered so much control during the powerplay was off colour, and the Heat batsmen went after him, taking his two overs for 30 runs but not before he accounted for the wicket of Peirson for 18.

It was then down to McCullum and Lynn, or the 'Bash Brothers' to continue the chase, and after a relatively circumspect start, they shot into life just after the powerplay with Lynn in particular imposing himself, smoking three sixes in the span of nine deliveries.

The leading six hitter of all time in Big Bash history came into the game with a shoulder injury, but that didn't seem to bother him during his 49 ball knock which obliterated a usually dominant Scorchers bowling attack on their home deck.

Lynn ended 98 not out from 49 balls, with three fours to accompany his 11 maximums, proving once more that he is one of the cleanest hitters of a cricket ball in world cricket.

Brendon McCullum broke his bat on the way to 50 for the Heat (image source: Cricinfo)

At the opposite end, Heat skipper McCullum played second-fiddle for much of the innings but still had a strike-rate of 161 in his 50 not out from 31 balls as the visitors strolled to victory with more than five overs to spare.

These sides both have five days off before they meet each other once more in Brisbane at the Gabba, with Friday's Big Bash fixture seeing the Adelaide Strikers meet the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval.