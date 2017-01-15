India vs England - 1st ODI: Kohli leads the way with ton as hosts chase 351 for victory

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav celebrate during their 200-run partnership (image source: England Cricket)

In his first game as white ball captain in a full-time capacity for India, Virat Kohli does what comes naturally to him, scoring a thrilling century as his side chased down 351 in the first ODI against England in Pune.

After the tourists posted 350-7 from their 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, India found themselves in a tough position at 63-4 in the 12th over of their chase.

Importantly though, Kohli was still at the crease, and he found the perfect partner in Kedar Jadhav, with the pair sharing in a game-changing partnership of 200 which eventually saw India claim victory by three wickets.

England lay solid platform as Roy and Root score 70's

Despite losing Alex Hales cheaply during the powerplay to a direct hit from Jasprit Bumrah, England were well positioned to launch later in their innings thanks to a fine knock from Jason Roy.

The Surrey opener looked in good form, finding the boundary on 12 occasions during his 61 ball stay at the crease which yielded 73 runs as England tried to make the most of the fielding restrictions before India's spinners could take over.

When Roy danced past a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja and was stumped by former skipper MS Dhoni, Root was joined at the crease by his captain Eoin Morgan who struggled for rhythm early on.

Root was ticking along at around a run-a-ball, while Morgan looked to be going for the bigger hit which brought about his downfall on 28 when he was caught behind by Dhoni off Hardik Pandya.

Stokes bludgeons England up to 300 and beyond

Root continued on his merry way and just as he and Jos Buttler looked to be taking the game to India a drinks break stalled their progress somewhat. Straight after the short interval, Buttler mistimed a stroke to give Pandya his second wicket of the day.

When Root fell for 78 in the 42nd off of Bumrah, England were in danger of falling short of 300 before Stokes took over to allay those fears in an instant.

Ben Stokes hit a swashbuckling half-century (image source: England Cricket)

Having stated earlier in the week he would like to put his name forward for the upcoming IPL draft, Stokes will have done himself no harm in this innings. The left-hander cracked two fours and five maximum's in his 40-ball 62 to propel England to 350-7 from 50 overs.

Seamers make early inroads before Jadhav and Kohli tee up India win

Unlike their Indian counterparts, England's fast bowlers managed to make use of the new ball, with David Willey excelling with the new ball once more, dismissing openers KL Rahul (8) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) inside the first six overs.

The early wickets didn't stop there, and within the space of 10 deliveries, England removed the experienced duo of Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni to leave India reeling at 63-4.

Kohli didn't look phased though, and in a way that is a trademark of his game, he set about the chase perfectly. Finding the perfect partner in Jadhav (120 from 76) helped considerably, but the India skipper set the tone with his 17th hundred in the second innings of an ODI match completely deflating England.

Jadhav fed off his captain's aurora, smashing 16 boundaries in what was his second international century, with the diminutive left-hander taking a real shine to England's spinners.

The best chaser in world cricket eventually fell for 122 from 105 balls but the damage was done and thanks to 40 not out from Pandya, India got home with 11 balls remaining and take a 1-0 lead in the series which continues in Cuttack on Thursday.