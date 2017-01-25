India v England Twenty20 Preview: Root and Mills likely to start as the tourists seek revenge

Tymal Mills could lead the England bowling attack (photo: Getty Images)

Joe Root will bolster England's batting line-up in Thursday's first Twenty20 international against India and is likely to be joined in the squad by Tymal Mills as he looks set to replace the injured David Willey.

Expect batting fireworks

England's premier batsman Root missed out on the tourists' maiden 50-over victory at the weekend after picking up a slight injury. However he has been passed fit to play in the Twenty20 opener and will rejoin a squad that captain Eoin Morgan suggests is "the best white-ball team I've been a part of".

Despite losing the ODI series 2-1, England ran their established opponents close in both defeats and added to their stock against an India side boasting the best batsman in the World in a notoriously challenging climate. Centuries from that man Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav aided a recovery in the opening match to win by three wickets, before similar feats from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni presented a 15-run victory in the second contest.

Yet the tourists had a century maker of their own in Morgan and Jason Roy opening the batting scored above 65 in every match. With all six innings' seeing at least 316 runs, the Kanpur crowd will be expecting more fireworks on Thursday between two aggressive sides.

Root will return for the tourists (photo: Getty Images)

Changes in both bowling attacks

Another spark could be added to the flames as England are considering introducing Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills to their starting eleven for just the second time. With David Willey suffering from a shoulder injury, Morgan is likely to turn to the fastest bowler in the country who has recorded speeds of 93mph. The captain admitted "nothing serious showed up on the scan, which is a huge positive because initially it looked quite painful but he [Willey] won't be fit for tomorrow's game".

It is in the bowling department that Morgan would like to see his side improve after taking 22 wickets in 148.1 overs during the ODI series and failing to bowl the hosts out after three attempts.

With the Champions Trophy around the corner in June, Morgan suggested, "You have to have the skill in order to be able to execute a plan. In the one-day series our bowling was a little bit short of our best and to improve on our T20 skills and take that into the 50-over game could be a strong point of ours".

India will also make changes in the bowling department with spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja rested in place of leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool.

The squads read as follows for the T20 series:

England: E Morgan (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, J Ball, S Billings, J Buttler (wk), L Dawson, C Jordan, T Mills, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Root, J Roy, B Stokes, D Willey.

India: V Kohli (c), J Bumrah, Y Chalal, MS Dhoni (wk), B Kumar, M Singh, A Mishrah, A Nehra, M Pandey, H Pandya, R Pant, P Rasool, KL Rahul, S Raina, Y Singh.