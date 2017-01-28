Perth Scorchers claim third Big Bash title with dominant nine-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

The Perth Scorchers celebrate winning another Big Bash League title (image source: Will Russell - CA/Getty Images)

In a one-sided final at The Furnace, the Perth Scorchers defeated the Sydney Sixers by nine wickets to capture their third Big Bash title.

After restricting the Sixers to 141/9 from their 20 overs, Michael Klinger smacked an unbeaten 71, sharing in half-century partnerships with Sam Whiteman (41) and Ian Bell (31*) to lead the Scorchers home with 25 deliveries to spare.

Michael Klinger hit a match-winning 71 during the final (image source: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Scorchers have now won three of the last four Big Bash tournaments, and despite being without both Marsh brothers, as well as injured fast bowling trio Joel Paris, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Coulter-Nile they once again proved to be the team to beat in Australian T20 cricket.

Johnson's pace helps hosts dictate opening overs before Haddin attempts counter-attack

After producing a stunning spell of 4-2-3-3 in the semi-final victory over the Melbourne Stars, Mitchell Johnson picked up where he left off on Tuesday in the early stages of the final. With Daniel Hughes removed for just eight, and Nic Maddinson run out for one, the Sixers were already up against it before Johnson found the edge of Michael Lumb's bat to give Whiteman an easy catch behind and leave the away side reeling on 17-3.

The men in magenta then recovered somewhat thanks to a 57-run partnership between skipper Moises Henriques and the experienced Brad Haddin. Haddin was the aggressor, hitting six boundaries in his 25-ball 38 before he became Jhye Richardson's first scalp when mistiming a pull straight into the hands of Klinger.

Richardson and Bresnan clean up Sixers who set target of just 142

At the age of 20, there are high hopes for Richardson's future in the game, and due to the injuries in their fast-bowling stocks he has been given his opportunity in this tournament.

Having already removed Haddin, the young quick picked up the most important wicket, utilising his short ball once more to dismiss Henriques for 21, with Jordan Silk then following three balls later to give eventual Man of the Match Richardson outstanding figures of 3-30 from his four overs.

Jhye Richardson celebrates one of his three final wickets (image source: Perth Scorchers Twitter)

The wicket of Silk left Sydney 80-6, and despite 32 runs from Johan Botha they could only reach 141 from their 20 overs, with English all-rounder Tim Bresnan bowling extremely well in the death overs to nab three wickets.

Experienced duo lead Scorchers to target following Whiteman's onslaught

Sam Whiteman set the tone for the chase from the early overs, finding the boundary on a regular occurrence in his 21-ball 41 as the Scorchers broke down the chase in big chunks.

Nathan Lyon accounted for the wicket of Whiteman with 67 runs still needed for victory and it was achieved in what seemed like no time at all, with Bell hitting 31 to support the ever-impressive Klinger.

At the other end of the age spectrum to Whiteman, the 36-year-old opener hit five fours and five sixes in his 71, ending the game with a maximum over long-on to spark scenes of delight at the sold-out Furnace.

Justin Langer's charges had once again stepped up at the business end of the tournament and are among the most decorated T20 sides in the world and it will be fascinating to see how they cope next season in new surroundings at the Perth Stadium.

Sixers all-rounder Sean Abbott was named Young Player of the Tournament after picking up a tournament-high 20 wickets, while Chris Lynn was named Player of the Tournament after averaging over 150 during his short stint at the start of the competition for the Brisbane Heat.