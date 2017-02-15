Joe Root admits he'll be eager to consult senior players to aid England captaincy

Root and Cook together after a test in Bangladesh (photo: Getty Images / Phillip Brown)

England's new Test match cricket captain Joe Root has admitted that he'd be silly not to take on advice from a wealth of experience around him, having been named as Alastair Cook's successor earlier in the week.

Replacing Cook, who was in the position since 2012, will be no easy feat after the opening batsman led England to multiple series wins including a first away triumph in India in over 25 years.

Vice-captain to captain

However, having been a key part of the England team throughout Cook's captaincy, including holding the vice-captaincy for the last two years, Root feels that he's more than qualified to take the role going forward, even if he'll be looking for advice from some big names.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old pointed to how he's "played 50-odd tests now" which "counts for a lot" in terms of gaining experience.

Adding that he's "had that added responsibility of vice-captain," the new skipper explained that he's "always tried to add value where I can to the bowlers or anyone in the team," something that he hopes others will do whilst he's in charge.

Root will look to experienced names

Root will of course have huge amounts of experience to look to as he steps into the role, with his first match set to be against South Africa in July.

With Cook expected to still be available for selection, as well as James Anderson and Stuart Broad knocking around, there'll be no lack of leadership in the England dressing room.

"It would be silly not to talk to people who have been in this position before," explained Root, going on to say that he thinks it's important not to be "scared of asking for help" even though he'll be looking to "do things my own way."