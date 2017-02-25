England start West Indies tour with victory

England's team outplayed their hosts in every way as they tasted victory at the first opportunity. | Photo Credit: TMS

England's one day tour of the West Indies got off to a strong start as they overcame the UWI Vice Chancellor's XI in their first game in Basseterre.

England captain Eoin Morgan led from the front, and after having been made to bat first, the skipper top scored for his side with an extremely impressive 95 from 84 deliveries. Morgan was ably backed up with good scores from Joe Root, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes, as England posted 379-8 from their 50 overs.

Steven Finn starred with the ball as he picked up two wickets, although economical spells from Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson ensured that England defended their first innings score. Even an explosive century from opener Chadwick Walton wasn't enough to prevent his side being bowled out for 262, 117 runs short of their target.

Roy explodes at the top

Whilst it was Morgan's measured 95 that will take the headlines, it was Roy who provided the impetus for the innings as his 79 came from just 43 deliveries, including 12 fours and three sixes. When he departed having pushed a return catch back to Khary Pierre, it was the ever present Joe Root who continued to score. The newly promoted Test captain scored 71 from 76 deliveries as the Yorkshireman anchored the innings.

It was Morgan's innings of 95 that ensured England's total was well beyond the reach of their hosts | Photo: TMS

When he was dismissed by Jermaine Levy, who would go onto to pick up four wickets, it was Ben Stokes who kept scoring around the captain's knock. The new Test vice-captain and now most expensive Englishman in the IPL added to his spectacular few weeks with a half century, making 61 from 53 balls. Despite Jos Buttler, Rashid and Plunkett all being dismissed cheaply, a quick fire cameo from Dawson kept the innings alive with 30 from just 19 balls.

Bowling unit dismiss the hosts

Whilst Steven Finn led the bowlers with his two wickets, it was a true bowling unit performances, as the remaining 8 wickets were shared around the other five bowlers evenly, with one run out. Steven Finn had opener Amir Jangoo trapped LBW for a duck before removing Anthony Alleyne in the same over before the number three could get off the mark.

It was was a strong team performance for England as wickets were shared around | Photo: ecb.co.uk

Plunkett, Dawson, Rashid, Root and Stokes all took a wicket each in their spells as only Jake Ball went wicketless from his four over spell. It was the spin twins of Dawson and Rashid who stood out however. Both spinners had economy rates under six, with the pairs 20 overs going for just 107 runs combined, claiming two scalps.

Even a century from opener Walton wasn't enough from the hosts, with the former Test player looking a mark above his team-mates as he scored 121 runs from 109 deliveries. The opener peppered the boundaries with 12 fours and seven sixes. However, he wasn't backed up and his team fell short, giving England their first win of the tour.