West Indies vs England - 1st ODI: Superb Morgan century hands tourists opening win in testing conditions

Morgan hit his tenth ODI century for England in Antigua (Picture source: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

Eoin Morgan's 10th ODI century for England saw them defeat West Indies by 45 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua to go 1-0 up in their three-match series.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, the tourists lost two early wickets. Morgan though alongside Sam Billings, who made 52 and Ben Stokes, who made 55 saw the team to 296-6 from their 50 overs with Morgan topscoring with 107.

In reply, the hosts themselves lost three early wickets but Jason Mohammed, who made 72 and Jonathan Carter, who made 52, gave the hosts a real chance of chasing the score down but Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett both took four wickets each to see their side to victory.

Hosts chose to field first after rain delayed the start of the game

The toss was delayed in Antigua after it started raining but when the toss finally did take place, Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field first on what looked a difficult wicket to bat on.

It looked exactly like that early on when Shannon Gabriel took two early wickets. Firstly, he trapped Jason Roy LBW for 13 before bowling Joe Root for four.

Morgan then joined Billings at the crease after the fall of the two early wickets and the pair got the innings back on track with a half century partnership.

Billings also passed his half century during the partnership before falling soon after when Ashley Nurse removed him for 52.

Nurse was getting alot of spin out the wicket and he claimed a second wicket soon after when he removed the dangerous Jos Buttler for 14 to leave England struggling on 129-4.

Morgan and Stokes brilliant partnership saw England post 296 from their 50 overs

Stokes though alongside Morgan put together a brilliant century partnership to put the visitors in a strong position.

Both batsmen also passed their half-centuries but not long after Stokes got to his fifty, Devendra Bishoo removed the all rounder for 55.

Morgan though continued on his merry way alongside Moeen Ali and brought up his 10th century for England, his fifth as captain to propel his side to beyound 290.

Morgan finally fell in the final over the innings when he was run out for 107 but late hitting from Ali, who finished on 31 saw the tourists finish their 50 overs on 296-6.

Hosts lost early wickets in their run chase

In reply, the hosts got off to a decent start before they lost three wickets for nine runs. Woakes got the first wicket of the innings when he removed Evin Lewis for 21 before Plunkett removed Kieran Powell for one.

Woakes then removed Kraigg Brathwaite for 14 to leave the hosts railing on 39-3. At the fall of the third wicket, it brought Shai Hope and Mohammed to the crease and the pair took their partnership passed the fifty mark.

The partnership was finally broken when Adil Rashid removed Hope for 31. Mohammed though was still at the crease and alonside Carter as the pair kept the hosts in with a chance of winning the game.

Mohammed and Carter gave the hosts a chance before late wickets gave England the victory

Both batsmen passed their half centuries in a partnership worth 82 before Plunkett removed the big hitting Carter for 52.

Plunkett then removed Holder soon after for four before a very unfortunate run out saw Mohammed depart for a well-made 72 to really end the game as a contest.

Woakes then removed Carlos Brathwaite for 12 and Nurse for 21 to leave England on the brink of victory.

The win was confirmed when Plunkett got his fourth wicket of the innings when he removed Gabriel for a duck to bowl the hosts out for 251 and win the game by 45 runs.