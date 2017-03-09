England hammer West Indies to wrap up ODI series whitewash

(Photo: Getty Images / Gareth Copley)

England decimated the West Indies by a mammoth 186 run total in their third and final One Day International, wrapping up a commanding 3-0 series win at the Kensington Oval.

Alex Hales and Joe Root hit centuries as England posted a titanic score of 328 all out, before a stellar bowling performance had the hosts torn apart for a paltry sum of 142 all out after just 39.2 overs at the crease.

Positive start followed up by mammoth partnership

Having won the first two one day international's, England came into the game having already won the series, but looking for complete dominance and set about it with some positive early batting.

Jason Roy was lost early on, giving the Windies hope of a better day, only for Root and Hales to begin a partnership that would manage 192 runs.

They were lucky at times, Root dropped twice before Hales nearly fell short of his hundred. Kraigg Braithwaite thought he had the opener LBW when the umpire lifted his finger, DRS saving Hales with hawkeye showing that the ball was heading over the wicket.

Jos Buttler came up the order when Hales was dismissed as England looked to press on past 300, but was out after just a few balls - including one six - from the bowling of Jason Holder.

Root's 100 came along with Eoin Morgan at the other end before England wickets starting to tumble late on, Ben Stokes managing 34 as the dragged themselves to 328.

West Indies awful with the bat

If a lack of clinical finishing at the end of their innings had threatened to derail England's charge towards a win, they weren't to have worried as early wicket's reduced the home side to 13-3.

Hope and Mohammed managed 19 between the pair of them before the latter was dismissed by Liam Plunkett. That kick-started another mini collapse, leaving the West Indies in the embarrassing position of 45-6.

Jonathan Carter continued to soldier on despite wickets tumbling around him, helping his side gain a little more respect as they moved past the 100 mark.

Still, even he couldn't manage a half-century, going for 46 as Steven Finn claimed the day's penultimate wicket. England only had to wait a few more overs to wrap it up, Adil Rashid finishing the West Indies off.