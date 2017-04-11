County Championship week one round-up: Hampshire and Surrey make strong starts

Mark Footitt ripped through Warwickshire's batting lineup (image source: Jordan Mansfield/Stringer/Getty Images)

A long summer of cricket is finally underway, and if the weather continues in its current vain there will plenty of thrilling days in the 2017 County Championship.

The new look Division One now has just eight teams involved, including Hampshire who survived following Durham's demotion due to financial issues forcing the Northerners to join nine others in the battle for promotion from Division Two.

Hampshire and Surrey make early inroads with Division One wins

The most eye-catching result from the first week of the season, saw Surrey demolish Warwickshire by an innings and one run at The Oval.

165 from off-season acquisition Mark Stoneman, plus a pair of 71's from Rory Burns and Kumar Sangakkara helped Surrey post 454 in their only innings, with Chris Wright picking up a five-for for the visitors.

Mark Stoneman on his way to 165 (image source: Charlie Crowhurst/Stringer/Getty Images)

In reply, five Warwickshire batsmen fell for a duck in in their first innings effort of just 91, with left-arm quick Mark Footitt ripping through the top order to claim sensational figures of 6-14 from his nine overs.

Trailing by 363, it was no surprise when Warwickshire were asked to follow-on. The midlanders made a much better effort second time around, with Jonathan Trott scoring 151, but they were still one short of making Surrey bat again as Tom Curran's 4-88 wrapped-up victory early on day four.

Proceedings were over a day earlier at Headingley, where Hampshire chased down 320 in the fourth innings to beat Yorkshire by four wickets.

120 from new skipper Gary Ballance was followed up by 6-37 from Ben Coad as Yorkshire gained a 132-run lead after the first innings before Kyle Abbott claimed 7-41 to dismiss the hosts for 187.

That left Hampshire needing 320 for victory, and after the top four all scored more than 40 runs, 30 not out from Lewis McManus and an unbeaten 33 from Gareth Berg led Craig White's team to an unlikely victory.

In the third game, a magnificent 333-ball 141 from Daniel Lawrence in the fourth innings of the game helped Essex claim a draw with Lancashire at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Daniel Lawrence takes the applause of the crowd following his match-saving 141 (image source: Nick Wood/Contributor-Getty Images)

Batting collapses lead to early finishes and big wins in Division Two openers

A paucity of weak batting, and strong swing bowling led to some worryingly low scores in the opening round of Division Two fixtures.

Northamptonshire took just two days to beat Glamorgan at the County Ground with the Welsh side failing to put up much of a fight with bat in hand.

From the moment they were 26-6 on the opening morning, the away side were staring down the barrell as Rory Kleinveldt and Ben Sanderson shared 13 wickets during Glamorgan's two innings of 101 and 187.

Sandwiched between those two innings was an effort of 310 from Northants, with Kleinveldt smacking 86 from 58 to complete an excellent all-round performance helping his side to victory by an innings and 22 runs.

Nottinghamshire started life in the second division with a ten-wicket win over Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Half-centuries by Paul Horton and Ben Raine helped Leicester reach 251 from their first knock, before a 122-run eighth-wicket partnership from James Pattinson (89*) and Stuart Broad (52) saw Notts build a first innings lead of 78.

Australian Test star Pattinson then reigned terror with the ball, claiming 5-29 to help dismiss Leicestershire for just 81, leaving Notts with a target of just four which they reached with ease.

At the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, Darren Stevens rolled back the years as Kent claimed a 334 run win over Gloucestershire.

Stevens hit a 62-ball 50 in Kent's first innings of 298 which Gloucestershire responded to with an effort of just 149 to leave them facing a large deficit midway through the game.

A second half-century in the game from Joe Denly plus 51 from Will Gidman and 47* from James Tredwell saw Kent muster 246 in their second knock despite Liam Norwell claiming five wickets for the away side.

Chasing an unlikely total of 396, Gloucestershire were bowled out for just 61 in 93 minutes with bowlers Jack Taylor (14) and Norwell (24*) the only players to reach double-figures. Stevens was the main beneficiary of Gloucester's woeful batting effort, taking 6-22 from nine overs with the new ball which he shared with James Harris who picked up six match wickets and 46 runs in his debut on loan from Middlesex.