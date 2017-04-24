County Championship week three round-up: Gary Ballance hits double-century as Yorkshire salvage draw in Southampton

Lancashire pulled off an incredible win over Somerset (image source: Alan Martin/Getty Images)

Every county have now played at least two County Championship fixtures this season, yet the early season will form with the red-ball will now be put to rest as the 50-over competition takes over for the next month.

In a move which England will hope allow some of their players to find form ahead of the Champions Trophy, all the hard work put into the first three weeks of the season must now be parked as one-day cricket takes over.

Lancashire jump up to second in Division One following stunning win over Somerset

In an incredible game at Old Trafford, Lancashire defeated Somerset by 164 runs despite being bowled out for 109 on the opening morning.

Luke Procter (24) and Liam Livingstone (68) were the only players to reach double-figures in Lancashire's first innings as Craig Overton (5-47) ripped through the home side's batting lineup.

An unbeaten century from South African Test opener Dean Elgar (113*) then added to Somerset's dominance in the match as they took a 169-run lead at the denouement of both team's first innings.

Lancashire captain Livingstone (168) and Alex Davies (130) then turned the game on its head with a 245-run third-wicket partnership as the home side made 463 in their second innings to leave Somerset needing 295 for victory in just over two sessions.

Liam Livingstone and Alex Davies during their match-winning partnership (image source: Alan Martin/Getty Images)

From the moment Jimmy Anderson removed Marcus Trescothick for 36 to leave Somerset 78-3, a successful chase looked unlikely. What happened next was rather miraculous however, as Somerset lost their last seven wickets for just 52 runs, crumbling to 130 all out, with Jordan Clark (3-12) and Ryan McLaren (4-37) doing much of the damage for the victorious hosts.

Lancashire were the only First Division side to taste victory in round three, with draws taking place at Lord's, Edgbaston and the Ageas Bowl.

In Southampton, Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance made scores of 108 and 203* to save the match for his side against Hampshire.

147 from James Vince, followed by an unbeaten 99 from Gareth Berg saw Hampshire post 455 in their first innings, and after dismissing the 2015 champions for 231 they enforced the follow-on. They only mustered six wickets in 132 overs however, and Ballance's double-century helped Yorkshire claim the draw. It was a less than impressive return to county cricket for England's new Test captain Joe Root who contributed scores of just eight and two to the Yorkshire cause.

Defending champions Middlesex fell two wickets short of defeating Essex at Lord's, most likely ruing their decision to not force the follow-on. Centuries from Sam Robson (149), Nick Gubbins (101) and Stevie Eskinazi (100), plus 90 from John Simpson helped the Londoners post a huge 507-7 in their first knock, yet after dismissing Essex for 295 they decided to bat again.

Gubbins (64), Robson (77) and Eskinazi (62) each made big runs once more second time around, but after setting Essex an unlikely 452 for victory, a mixture of rain and bad light brought an end to their hopes of pushing for victory with two wickets still needed.

In Birmingham, Ian Bell's 99 in their second innings meant Warwickshire didn't suffer defeat for the first time this season in their draw with early leaders Surrey.

Broad produces the goods as Outlaws maintain winning start in Division Two

Nottinghamshire look destined for an instant return to Division One if their form over the first month is anything to go by.

The East Midland club followed up huge wins over Leicestershire and Durham with a victory over Sussex by an innings and 88 runs inside two days to make it three wins from three.

Stuart Broad has made a strong start to the summer for Nottinghamshire (image source: Harry Hubbard/Getty Images)

Notts were actually bowled out on the opening day by Sussex, but not before they had made 447 from 77.5 overs at nearly a run-a-ball, with Riki Wessels smacking an unbeaten 202 from 177 balls, clobbering seven maximums. Stuart Broad added 57 during a 132-run eighth-wicket partnership alongside Wessels to continue his encouraging form with the bat.

In the space of just six overs, the Nottinghamshire opening bowlers managed to knock over three Sussex wickets to end day one in the ascendancy, and they returned on day two to claim the remaining 17 wickets needed for a two-day victory after forcing the follow-on. Broad took five of the 20 wickets, while his new ball partner James Pattinson nabbed 7-55 in the match as Sussex were dismissed for 155 and 204 to suffer an embarrassing loss.

Kent remain close behind Nottinghamshire in the race for promotion after themselves claiming a third successive win, defeating Derbyshire by 169 runs in Canterbury.

40-year-old Darren Stevens continues to amaze, this week claiming 6-47 and 3-63 to help dismiss Derbyshire for 159 and 239, while adding over 100 runs in the match (17 & 90) as Kent powered to victory inside three days.

In a thriller at New Road, Worcestershire captain Joe Leach bagged ten wickets in the match as his side defeated Northamptonshire by 20 runs.

In a low scoring affair, each of four innings finished short of 200 runs, with Moeen Ali’s 50 in Worcester’s first innings the highest individual score of the match. It was eventually the home side who prevailed, after Northants collapsed from 122-5 to 164 all out in their pursuit of 185, with Leach claiming the final wicket to lead his team home by 20 runs.

Relegated Durham remain rooted to the bottom of Division Two on -33 points after they were unable to force a victory against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire made 303 in their first innings, before half-centuries from Stephen Cook (64), Keaton Jennings (87), Paul Collingwood (97) and Michael Richardson (57) helped the visitors build a lead of 116 after the first innings.

Durham were held up by a wonderful century from Gloucester opener Chris Dent before eventually dismissing their hosts for 320 on the final afternoon. That left them needing 205 for victory from 31 overs, and after falling to 15-3 they soon pulled out of the chase and settled for a draw.

Leicestershire and Glamorgan both remain without a win this season after drawing at Grace Road.

Both sides have struggled tremendously with the bat so far this season, so each will have been happy to pass 400 in their first innings. Nick Selman (117) and Colin Ingram (137) were the standout performers for the Welsh county, while scores of 69 and 110* fully justified Mark Pettini's spot in the Leicester middle-order.