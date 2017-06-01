England vs Bangladesh: Unbeaten 133 from Root steers hosts to victory

Root celebrates making another century | Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Joe Root shook off an ankle injury to lead England to victory in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh.

Tamim begins to threaten in balanced opening

In glorious batting conditions at The Oval, Bangladesh's opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and Soumar Sarkar settled nicely into the challenge of facing the favourites on home soil. They were helped by opening bowler Chris Woakes trundling out of the action after picking up a thigh strain just two overs into his opening spell, reducing the hosts to just three seam options.

Tamim came into the contest with a recent century to his name and Sarkar supported him in an opening stand of 56, though it should have been halted much earlier. After consecutive fours took him to eleven, Sarkar clipped a Jake Ball delivery straight to Moeen Ali at square leg only to be put down. Sarkar added another 17 before slashing at a wide delivery from Ben Stokes in his first over, picking out substitute fielder Jonny Bairstow at deep cover.

As Bangladesh cruised passed their total of 86 formulated during their last warm-up match against India earlier in the week, England captain Eoin Morgan called on Liam Plunkett to grab his side a wicket. It took just two balls for the seamer to grant Morgan's wish as Imrul Kayes mistimed a loft to mid-on before Mark Wood took an excellent two-handed catch down low to his left.

Mushfiqur and Tamim take control

Yet the visitors were not to be overwhelmed as they set about counter-attacking at a crucial point in the contest. Mushfiqur Rahim came to the crease on the offensive and continued that strategy at a consistent rate of a run a ball. After Tamim passed his half century, so did Mushfiqur as the pair dominated an English bowling attack short of options and ideas. England tempers were in danger of boiling over as Stokes exchanged a war of words with Tamim.

Tamim continued to toil away at the other end with shots all around the wicket and soon racked up a well-deserved century within 124 balls as Bangladesh eyed a total surpassing 300. Stokes continued to work through his overs despite not being fully fit, whilst fellow seamers Ball and Plunkett were subject to an offensive partnership growing in confidence.

Reaching the three-figure milestone proved to be the spark Tamim had been waiting for before launching a greater attack in the final overs of the contest. Two sixes from the opener helped the partnership reach 150 in 144 balls.

Wickets tumble to dent finale of Bangladesh innings

Eventually, England got their breakthrough in the 45th over. Like London buses, two were to come at once with Plunkett dismissing the dangermen in consecutive balls. Tamim was to depart first as a change of bat resulted in him top edging an attempted slog straight to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, falling for a terrific 128.

After the batsman crossed, Mushfiqur then decided to also try and launch Plunkett but only picked out Alex Hales at deep long-on as he walked back to the dressing room for 79.

With five overs remaining, the Bangladesh middle order had no time to play themselves in as they hunted the magical 300. Shakib Al Hasan only lasted eight balls as he holed out to Stokes off Ball for just ten.

Sabbir Rahman scored a fluid 24 off 15 as he took to Ball, before swiping a shot straight to Jason Roy off Plunkett in the final over. The seamer continued to fashion a tight over as the visitors nudged their way to 305-6 at the end of their innings, perhaps around twenty runs short of what they could have achieved when Tamim and Mushfiqur were dominating the game.

Hales and Root lay the foundations for England

If there was one man desperate for a big score in the England side it was certainly Jason Roy. The opener had reached double figures just once in his last five innings and that disturbing run of form was not about to change here. With England on just six and Roy managing a solitary run, the offensive batsman attempted to scoop Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza but was expertly caught by Mustafizur Rahman at fine leg.

England panicked at this stage in their last warm-up match against South Africa but Joe Root and Alex Hales looked a lot more settled this time around. A mixture of rotating the strike combined with picking off boundaries at optimum times ensured the partnership passed a century in 101 balls. Hales and then Root also made their own half centuries with minimal fuss around the required rate of a run a ball.

After Root appeared to pick up a slight ankle knock, Hales began to take a more aggressive approach which ultimately prompted his downfall at the crease. Sitting on 95 off 85 deliveries, Hales went to pull Sabbir to bring his century up in style but picked out Sunzamal Islam to end a 159-run partnership.

Morgan joins Root in completing the chase

Root continued to soldier through alongside Eoin Morgan and the pair had just taken England passed 200 when a moment of controversy prevailed. Morgan chipped Mashrafe to Tamim who appeared to have taken an excellent diving catch to dismiss the England number four after making 24. Yet the umpire referred the decision and Morgan survived as closer inspection showed Tamim taking the ball on the bounce.

That moment was England's cue to strike as a flurry of boundaries from Root and a plethora of maximums from Morgan took them to 100 and 50 respectively. A lacklustre Bangladesh attack had no answer with Root only showing any signs of danger when he top-edged a sweep-slog in the final moments.

England's premier batsman survived to make his highest ODI score of 133, supported by an excellent 75 off 61 from Morgan. The partnership of 143 secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory with 16 balls to spare.