James Anderson's bowling masterclass ensures Test series victory for England against West Indies

Anderson delight and West Indies despair (photo: Getty Images/Sarah Ansell)

England seamer James Anderson rounded off a stellar two days as he recorded his best ever Test bowling figures after picking up his 500th wicket on the second day at Lord's.

35-year old Anderson's 7-42 was his 24th Test wicket haul, concluding his best ever summer for England with the ball in perfect time for the Ashes this winter.

Anderson headed a strong bowling attack that tore through the West Indies batting order in both innings, ensuring the home batters were rescued from a lacklustre display and allowing the hosts to wrap up the third Test in just two days.

Anderson takes control from the first over

The tourists started the day on 93-3 and holding a chance of posting a competitive total. Yet it took Anderson just four deliveries to dismiss Roston Chase, with the number five edging behind to Jonny Bairstow for just three runs.

Shai Hope continued to toil away at one end but wickets fell at regular intervals to leave him short of recognised batting partners. Jermaine Blackwood fell in exactly the same manner as Chase for just two more runs, before Shane Dowrich rounded off a dismal tour with a shanked pull shot straight to Stuart Broad off Toby Roland-Jones.

At 123-6, the contest looked over despite a brief spell of resilience from Hope and Jason Holder. The pair made 32 before Anderson took his fifth wicket of the innings as Bairstow took another catch behind the stumps, this time seeing off Hope after posting a valiant 62.

Devendra Bishoo was dismissed just two balls later as Anderson's swing and pace proved too much for the number nine. England's premier bowler then showed his fielding prowess as he caught Holder off Broad before concluding his career-best bowling figures with the final wicket of Kemar Roach.

Stoneman and Westley post important scores

West Indies' two innings total of 300 was modest to say the least. With just 107 required for victory, England set about ensuring they would not crumble in response as they did in the first innings.

Alastair Cook and the under pressure Mark Stoneman found runs easy to come by before captain Holder threw Bishoo into the mix just seven overs into the England response. Yet Bishoo rewarded his captain's confidence with a wicket on his very first delivery, trapping Cook LBW for 17.

With the Ashes against Australia just around the corner, it gave Tom Westley the chance to stake a claim for a place on the plane along with Stoneman. Despite the pressure heaped on both player's shoulders, the duo played with confidence and executed some fine shots to steer England towards their required total.

The pair eased England across the line before tea with Stoneman posting 40 and Westley making 44. Question marks will still remain over whether they will be selected for the Ashes but this performance could put their names in the hat.

Yet the day and the match belonged to Anderson. Career-best figures of 7-42 followed his 500th Test wicket, though he was pipped to the Man of the Match Award by Ben Stokes who picked up six wickets in the West Indies first innings and compiled a critical half-century when the hosts were struggling with the bat.