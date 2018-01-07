The Ashes - Fifth Test, Day Four: Tourists facing yet another innings defeat after more Australian dominance

The Aussies celebrate after Nathan Lyon dismissed Cook on day four in Sydney (Picture Source: Jason McCrawley - CA / Getty Images)

Australia will be confident of victory on the final day of the fifth test against England in Sydney after yet another day of dominance has left the tourists in danger yet another innings defeat.

The hosts feel confident after brilliant batting from Shaun Marsh, who made 156 and Mitchell Marsh, who made 101 on the fourth day saw the hosts declare their first innings on 649-7 with a lead of 303.

The Aussies then made quick breakthroughs with the ball as at the end of the day they reduced the tourists to 93-4, still trailing by 210 runs and in real danger of another innings defeat and also the prospect of losing the five-match series 4-0.

The Marsh brothers both passed centuries in the opening hour of play

Day four in Sydney started with S.Marsh 98 not out with his brother M.Marsh 63 not out with both of them looking bring up their personal milestones.

That's exactly what happened within the first hour of play as the Marsh brothers punished England with brutal batting to both pass their centuries with England really struggling to get any wickets.

Curran produced the only moment of success for the tourists in the morning session

That was until Tom Curran came onto bowl as he removed M.Marsh for 101 with a great delivery which swung back in and hit the off stump.

That was the only success though that the tourists got in the first session as the Aussies got to 578-5 at lunch with S.Marsh 145 not out and Tim Paine 14 not out which gave them a lead of 232.

The Aussies hit quick runs in the afternoon session to set up the declaration

After lunch, Marsh and Paine looked to score some quick runs and it was working until Marsh was run out by Mark Stoneman for 156.

That brought Mitchell Starc to the crease to join Paine and despite hitting Moeen Ali for a huge six, Starc fell the next ball for 11.

Pat Cummins then came to he crease and alongside Paine the pair took the Australian lead passed the 300 mark as finally Steve Smith called the declaration with the Aussies on 649-7, with a lead of 303.

The Aussies removed both England openers before Tea

The Aussies then started really well with the ball as England lost two very early wickets in their second innings as Starc trapped Stoneman LBW for a duck.

A few overs later, Nathan Lyon came into the attack and he removed Alistair Cook with a wonderful delivery for 10 to leave the tourists in real trouble.

That meant at tea, England were on 25-2, trailing by 178 runs with the hosts going into the break with their tails up and looking forward to the final session of the day.

Two further wickets fell after tea to leave the tourists with a real uphill battle to save the fifth test

After tea, James Vince and Joe Root looked to calm things down for the tourists and they were doing that until a loose shot from Vince saw Cummins remove him for 18.

That brought Dawid Malan to the crease to join Root and despite batting for while he also fell for cheaply for five when he was trapped LBW by Lyon.

It meant it was crucial that Jonny Bairstow and Root saw the tourists to the close without losing any more wickets and they did that successfully as England finished the day on 93-4, trailing by 210 runs.

Root finished the day 42 not and Bairstow finished the day 17 not out with England needing both batsmen to bat for a long period tomorrow if they had any chance of saving the test match.