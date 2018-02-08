ICC end Ashes match-fixing probe with no evidence found

James Anderson rubs his head during the third Ashes match (photo: Getty Images / Philip Brown)

The International Cricket Council have concluded their investigation into match-fixing allegations surrounding the third 2017 Ashes test between England and Australia, having found no evidence to support the allegations.

Cricket fans where shocked when a national British newspaper claimed that they'd been in contact with Indian bookmakers that were supposedly able to influence aspects of the fixture.

They were reportedly working with an Australian figure dubbed 'The Silent Man', with a mammoth figure of £138,000 on the table to influence the game.

England posted 403 in the first innings of that match but were met in response with a crushing 662-9 by hosts Australia. They would lose by an innings and 41 runs, all out on the final day despite a half-century by Dawid Malan.

No outside influence, report states

However, none of the game was influenced by outsiders according to the ICC report, Cricket's governing body saying that they'd found "no evidence" from their widespread investigation, despite the allegations having muted that at least one key Australian figure would be caught up in the scandal.

ICC general manager Alex Marshall added; "There is no indication that any players in this Test have been in contact with the alleged fixers."

The English and Australian cricketing boards will be glad to move on from an unneeded fiasco, a distraction from a top quality few months of cricket.

Australia won the Test series 4-0 but saw England fought back with a 4-1 win in the One Day International series, whilst the Aussies picked up another victory in a T20 clash on Wednesday morning.