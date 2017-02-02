Romain Bardet hopes to be better in 2017

Bardet not setting specific goals this year / Getty Images / Jean Catuffe

Ag2r La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet has outlined his hopes for the 2017 season as the 26-year-old hopes to go one better at the Tour de France after last year second place finish.

But for Bardet it’s not all about the Tour; the young rider is certainly France’s great hope for the future. The 26-year-old is extremely favoured back in his native country and many believe he will win the Tour one-day.

Though, to Bardet it’s all about the learning process at the moment, and the goal is just to improve and not necessarily focus on specific goals.

Bardet doesn’t ‘focus’ on the Grand Boucle

The Tour is the pinnacle for many riders; not many get to win the event, but in Bardet’s instance he has the capabilities to one-day win the Tour, but the 26-year-old insists it’s not a primary goal at the moment.

“I do not focus on the Tour de France,” Bardet said. “I am in a process of fulfilment, to achieve the fullness of my capabilities whether in physical terms or experience in the race,” admitted the Frenchman.

Bardet’s all round game is improving and this year he will be hoping he can jump to that next level; he will begin his season at the Tour of Oman and then after that it’s not sure what races Bardet will look to.

“The goal is, of course, to get better results on the races, but I see things more generally, I try to be better in what I do on a daily basis,” said Bardet.

The Tour gives the ‘greatest emotions’ says La Mondiale’s great hope

Unlike the other Grand Tours, Le Tour brings out the best in riders, and Bardet admitted it brings out the ‘greatest emotions.’

Last year he finished second behind winner Chris Froome of Team Sky, but there were times where he struggled. This year Bardet is looking to hone his tactics to make sure he can place as high up as he can.

The team have strengthened in the off season, and the likes of Matthias Frank and Alexandre Geniez will give Bardet extra support in the mountains.

“I will try to be more precise, and sharper on my objectives, less in the wait-and-see as I was in the past, when I was satisfied with a top five, sometimes a top 10,” Bardet explained.

Bardet has a bundle of talent and it will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old copes again this year, he certainly has a bright future, but whether winning the Tour this year might just be another step too far.