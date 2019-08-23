AFC Bournemouth will make the short 31-mile trip to St Mary's on Friday night to face the Saints....

Follow along for Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST....

Bournemouth have risen to third in the table after Callum Wilson's stoppage-time sealer, adding to Nathan Ake's headed opener and Harry Wilson's calmly executed strike, confirmed a 3-1 win a...

Hammers jump to third as their European hopes, as well as their unbeaten run, continue....

West Ham continued their unbeaten run at Bournemouth in a game that spawned plenty of opportunities for both outfits. ...

AFC Bournemouth International review: How the Cherries fared How did the hand-picked Cherries fare during the first international break of the new season?...

Leicester showed their mentality in Bournemouth win, suggests Youri Tielemans Daniel Orme The Belgian midfielder got on the scoresheet at the weekend as Brendan Rodgers' men dismissed of the Cherries 3-1 at the King Power Stadium....

Leicester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth: Foxes remain unbeaten as Vardy strikes twice Daniel Orme The Leicester City forward scores a sumptuous lob as Brendan Rodgers' men keep up their positive start in the Premier League...

Brendan Rodgers: "We're trying to move through the gears" Callum Boyle The 46-year-old says his side can only improve as the season goes on....

AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City: Aguero at the double as Cherries picked Neil Leverett A Kun Aguero brace coupled with Raheem Sterling's fifth goal of the season, saw Manchester City eventually ease to a 3-1 Premier League win against AFC Bournemouth at the Vi...

Opinion: Were Liverpool wrong to let Harry Wilson leave on loan? James Spencer Kop boss Jurgen Klopp opted to send his young talent to Bournemouth for the season...

Cherries stopper Ramsdale out to thwart City slickers Danny Matcham AFC Bournemouth's breakthrough goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has had an impressive start to life in a Cherries shirt, but how will he fare against defending champio...

Aston Villa 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: King and Wilson guide Bournemouth to victory and pile misery on Villa Danny Matcham Early goals from Joshua King and Harry Wilson were enough for Bournemouth in their 2-1 victory away against Aston Villa, despite Douglas Luiz giv...

Chris Wilder 'delighted' as Sheffield United snatch late point at Bournemouth John Lupo The Blades boss came away from his club's first match in the top flight for a dozen years satisfied after Billy Sharp's late equalizer....

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United: Sharp snatches late point for steely Blades Neil Leverett BIlly Sharp scored an 88th minute leveler for the visitors, as Bournemouth and Sheffield United both took away a point from the opening game of the season at th...