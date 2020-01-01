The Premier League's all-time top scorer stated that it is "time to be selfish" for Lukaku to end his barren run...

The former Newcastle star believes Klopp's side have more strengthening to do despite Van Dijk's big money move....

The Premier League's all-time top scorer has insisted that the Chilean will not make a decision based on finances. ...

The Magpies are yet to break their record since 2005 and their big signings have had experiences on Tyneside. ...

Frank Lampard swapped his footballing boots for a managerial waistcoat just two years ago, but Willy Caballero could tell the Chelsea boss was born for the dugo...

Alan Shearer believes Swansea's owners are to blame if the club are relegated Matthew Wilkinson The Match of the Day pundit has pinned the blame solely on the club's owners....

Defoe can feel "unlucky" not to be in England squad, Shearer Andrew McDonnell Alan Shearer feels Jermain Defoe should feel hard done by after he was left out of the 23-man England squad for Euro 2016....

FA Cup win could buy Louis van Gaal time, says Alan Shearer Andrew McDonnell All-time record Premier League goal-scorer Alan Shearer believes FA Cup success could save Louis van Gaal his job at Old Trafford....

FA Cup: A look at Newcastle's incredible 1999 run Ryan Caffrey The Magpies have suffered a long trophy drought, yet in the late 90's the Geordie fans were very close to finally celebrating the addition of long awaited silverware....

Wayne Rooney becomes second highest goalscorer in Premier League history Harry Robinson The England and Manchester United captain scored against Swansea City to surpass records set by Andrew Cole and Denis Law....

Harry Kane should start for England says Alan Shearer Sean Carter Tottenham's boy wonder has been in remarkable form this season, so should he start for England? Alan Shearer certainly thinks so....

Top ten Premier League players of all time Danial Kennedy With the retirement of Thierry Henry, VAVEL lists the top ten players in Premier League history....