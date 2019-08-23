After two years of loan spells and seasons with few opportunities, Calum Chambers looks better placed than ever to fight for his place in Arsenal...
After two years of loan spells and seasons with few opportunities, Calum Chambers looks better placed than ever to fight for his place in Arsenal...
Rodriguez scores first top-flight goal for Clarets in second spell with club as they twice come from behind against Aston Villa...
Switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 key in second-half turnaround at Villa Park...
Aston Villa host Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon...
The two teams last met on the final day of the 2014/15, when Burnley failed to stay in the Premier League after one season in the top flight....
Heaton will meet former side at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon...
Winger has missed last three league matches through injury...
A tactical look-ahead to Aston Villa's clash with Burnley...
Aston Villa leave the bottom three, and West Ham miss the opportunity to move into the top three. ...
Follow along for Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST....
As Villa host the Hammers for the first time almost four years, both sides will be hoping to produce another performance for the ages....
A win in Birmingham would be a sign of good fortune for both teams as early form continues to settle in...
John Terry has been working hard behind the scenes giving advice to Tyrone Mings....
Norwich City's breakout star beat stiff competition from Manchester City stalwarts Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop August's PFA fans' player of the month accolade....
VAVEL UK's live coverage as Aston Villa hosted Everton in the Premier League....
AFC Bournemouth's breakthrough goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has had an impressive start to life in a Cherries shirt, but how will he fare against de...
Marco Silva's Everton visit Villa Park on Friday night knowing a win could put them top of the table, while Villa are aiming for their first points back in the ...
A round-up of Marco Silva's pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's trip to Aston Villa...
Early goals from Joshua King and Harry Wilson were enough for Bournemouth in their 2-1 victory away against Aston Villa, despite Douglas Luiz giv...
The Tottenham boss has some big decisions to make ahead of Spurs' visit to the Etihad. ...