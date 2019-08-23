The two teams last met on the final day of the 2014/15, when Burnley failed to stay in the Premier League after one season in the top flight....

Switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 key in second-half turnaround at Villa Park...

Rodriguez scores first top-flight goal for Clarets in second spell with club as they twice come from behind against Aston Villa...

After two years of loan spells and seasons with few opportunities, Calum Chambers looks better placed than ever to fight for his place in Arsenal shirt writes Sam Tonks....

Sean Dyche: Respect the prevailing emotion toward Tom Heaton David Comerford Heaton will meet former side at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon...

The Warm Down: Frustration all around as Villains come away with goalless draw Jude Aston Aston Villa leave the bottom three, and West Ham miss the opportunity to move into the top three. ...

Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2019 (0-0) Alan Rzepa Follow along for Aston Villa FC vs West Ham United live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League game. Kick-off time: 20:00 BST....

Aston Villa v West Ham United: Three Memorable Matches Gabriel Meytanis As Villa host the Hammers for the first time almost four years, both sides will be hoping to produce another performance for the ages....

Aston Villa vs West Ham United: Villa's season-defining game? Charlie Jewers A win in Birmingham would be a sign of good fortune for both teams as early form continues to settle in...

John Terry has been labelled a ‘great mentor’ by Tyrone Mings Jake Stokes John Terry has been working hard behind the scenes giving advice to Tyrone Mings....

Teemu Pukki wins fans approval with PFA Award Danny Matcham Norwich City's breakout star beat stiff competition from Manchester City stalwarts Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne to scoop August's PFA fans' player of the month accolade....

As it happened: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton Gabriel Meytanis VAVEL UK's live coverage as Aston Villa hosted Everton in the Premier League....

Cherries stopper Ramsdale out to thwart City slickers Danny Matcham AFC Bournemouth's breakthrough goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has had an impressive start to life in a Cherries shirt, but how will he fare against defending champions Manchester City?...

Aston Villa v Everton Preview: Toffees looking for a third consecutive clean sheet whilst Villa search for first point Gabriel Meytanis Marco Silva's Everton visit Villa Park on Friday night knowing a win could put them top of the table, while Villa are aiming for their first points back in the Premier League....

Aston Villa 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: King and Wilson guide Bournemouth to victory and pile misery on Villa Danny Matcham Early goals from Joshua King and Harry Wilson were enough for Bournemouth in their 2-1 victory away against Aston Villa, despite Douglas Luiz giv...