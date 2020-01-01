Following Sheffield United's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, Billy Sharp talks about how it feels to be back amongst the goals....

In the aftermath of Sheffield United's 2-1 win over Reading on Tuesday night Billy Sharp discusses the club's ambitions for the rest of the season....

Billy Sharp scored the only goal in a tight affair at Bramall Lane but goalkeeper Dean Henderson was the hero as Sheffield United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to six game...

In the aftermath if Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Norwich City Billy Sharp discusses the teams form and the objectives going forward....

Dean Henderson has more than played his part in Sheffield United's superb season and Chris Wilder feels the goalkeeper deserves a England call up...

Sander Berge: "It was the best possible outcome" Joel Roberts Following Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace new signing Sander Berge discusses his first game in the Premier League....

AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United: Sharp snatches late point for steely Blades Neil Leverett BIlly Sharp scored an 88th minute leveler for the visitors, as Bournemouth and Sheffield United both took away a point from the opening game of t...

Sheffield United: Taking the step up to Premier League Samuel Johnson VAVEL UK takes a look three players who are expected to shine in the Premier League for the Blades....

Sheffield United 2-1 Leeds United: Sharp double gives Blades league double over Leeds Jamie Joslyn Sheffield United beat Leeds United 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday thanks to two goals from Billy Sharp....

Leeds forward Sharp nears Blades switch Jack Orange 29-year-old Leeds United striker Billy Sharp is expected to complete a move back to Sheffield United in the near future....

Wigan and Sheffield United in battle for Sharp Danial Kennedy Both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United are in competition for Leeds United striker Billy Sharp...

Leeds accept bid for Sharp Amee Ruszkai Leeds United have accepted a bid for striker Billy Sharp from Sheffield United....