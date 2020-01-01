on VAVEL
1986 Sheffield

William (Billy) Louis Sharp was born on the 5th February 1986 in Sheffield and currently plays as a striker as well as captaining Sheffield United Football Club. Billy Sharp holds the record for most goals scored in English football this century after surpassing Rickie Lambert on New Year's Day 2019. The boyhood Sheffield United fan has also scored over 100 goals for the club over the course of his three spells at Bramall Lane. He has also play...
Billy Sharp: "I love scoring goals"

Billy Sharp: "I love scoring goals"

Joel Roberts

Following Sheffield United's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, Billy Sharp talks about how it feels to be back amongst the goals....