Brentford Football Club are a team who play in East London in the United Kingdom. They currently play in the Sky Bet Championship, and their home games will be played at Griffin Park until the end of the 2019/2020 campaign where Brentford will move to the new, higher capacity, 'Brentford Community Stadium'
Brentford FC were founded on the 10th October 1889. By 1896, Brentford had joined the London League, progressed to the Southern League in 1888 and eventually entered into the English Football League in 1920. The bees' most successful period came after the appointment of Harry Curtis as manager in 1926, with promotions in 33' and 35' taking the club into English football's top-flight for the only time in its history. Their decline began in 1938, eventually leading to their relegation back to the third division south by 1954.
Now in the third division, the club consistently made attempts for promotion in the mid-late 1950s, but a further decline set in. The club were relegated to the new Fourth Division in 1962 and due to financial troubles almost went out of existence five years later and were close to moving to a new stadium in Hillingdon with the possibility of QPR moving to Griffin Park, but were luckily saved at the eleventh hour by former director Walter Wheatley granting the club an interest-free loan. Throughout the vast majority of the 1960s and 1970s, the East-Londoners to-yoed between the third and fourth tiers, before eventually re-establising itself as a side in the Third Division after a successful promotion in 1978.
In 1987, the bees appointed Steve Perryman as manager of the club - a decision which paid dividends. Under his successor, Phil Holder, the club finally returned to the second-tier in 1992 after a 38-year absence. In their first season, they were relegated. Aside from four seasons that were spent in EFL League Two (where Brentford twice won the title), the club remained mainly in League one in 2015, where after five failed campaigns in the playoffs across the preceding 19 years, Brentford finished second and received automatic promotion - speared on my the increased funding given by new owner Matthew Benham who also is majority shareholder in FC Midtjylland in Denmark. Benham's 'moneyball' like transfer dealings have resulted in strong financial performances from the club, with players such as Neal Maupay going on for large sums.
In 2017, and having established themselves as a Championship side, Brentford changed their club crest to the one that is used today. The more modern, simplistic roundel design that works much better in two-tone kits that are often used by the club.
Brentford FC currently play at Griffin Park in Hounslow, Greater London and it has been their home since it was initially built in 1904. It gains fame from supporters around from the fact that with it being situated in a large residential area, it is the only English football league ground that has a pub on each corner of the stadium. The ground gets its name from the griffin that was featured on the logo of Fuller's Brewery, who had previously owned the orchard on which the stadium was built.
The first match there was played on the 1st of September 1904 against Plymouth Argyle resulting in a 1-1 draw. The estimated attendance from that day was between 4,000 and 5,000. The highest attendance of all time at the stadium was 38,678 for an FA Cup sixth round tie in 1949, but the highest in recent years was 12,367 in a match against fellow East-Londoners Queens Park Rangers in 2018.
The current ground is a mix of seating and standing. The Braemar Road Stand and New Road Stand are both all-seated sections, whilst the Ealing Road and Brook Road stands are both old-fashioned terracing. Brentford are currently the only club with standing areas in the Championship (although this will change in when they move to their new stadium) and received permission back in 2018 for the stand to stay as it is and not have to be converted. The use of standing creates a unique atmosphere at Griffin Park
Brentford will move into the new 'Brentford Community Stadium' for the 2020-21 season which they will share with Rugby Union club London Irish. Building work commenced on the 19th March 2018 and is expected to be completed by April of 2020. The new ground has a capacity of 17,250. As well as Championship Football and Rugby, the new ground is also set as one of the host stadiums for UEFA Women's Euro 2021 in England, where games in group B and a quarter-final set to be contested in East-London.
|Goalkeepers
|Defenders
|Midfielders
|Forwards
|1. David Raya-Martin
|2. Dominic Thompson
|4. Dru Yearwood
|7. Sergi Canos
|13.Patrik Gunnarsson
|3. Rico Henry
|6. Christian Norgaard
|9. Nikolas Karelis
|25. Ellery Balcombe
|5. Ethan Pinnock
|8. Mathias Jensen
|10. Said Benrahma
|28. Luke Daniels
|18. Pontus Jansson (c)
|12. Kamohelo Mokotjo
|11. Ollie Watkins
|22. Henrik Dalsgaard
|14. Pelenda Joshua Dasilva
|15. Marcus Forss
|23. Julian Jeanvier
|17. Emiliano Camargo Hansen
|16. Cesar Joel Valencia Castillo
|29. Mads Bech Sorensen
|19. Bryan Mbeumo
|21. Halil Dervisoglu
|32. Luka Racic
|24. Tariqe Fosu-Henry
|27.Justin Shaibu
|35. Mads Roerslev Ramussen
|26. Shandon Baptiste
|36. Gustav Mogensen
|29. Japhet Sery Larsen
|31. Jan Zamburek
|Reece Cole
|33. Fredrik Hammar
|34. Jaakko Oksanen
|28. Joe Adams
Brentford also have a 'B' team who have been the main focus for youth football since the closing of the academy in 2016. They often compete on the continent against larger clubs, and have held their own against sides such as Manchester United and Liverpool in youth competitions. For the 2019-20 season, the club entered the Glasgow International Cup.
Matthew Benham is the club's owner, with Cliff Crown and Donald Kerr both chairmen. The club operates a relatively European model for their transfer dealings, with two Directors of Football in Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles working alongside Head of Recruitment Lee Dykes to find talent from all across the globe - but often Scandinavia.