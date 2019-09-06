on VAVEL
Burnley FC

10th September 2019: Kevin Long heads the Republic of Ireland back in front against Bulgaria&nbsp;Photo by (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Burnley International Round-Up

Kirshon Wilkins

Four internationals played for their respective home nation teams during the first international break of the season....

